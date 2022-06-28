Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Jun 28, 2022

Daily Market Reports | Jun 28 2022

5GG A1M FBU GDA IGL MCR (2) NAB NUF QAN SEK

A1M AIC MINES LIMITED

Gold & Silver - Overnight Price: $0.56

Shaw and Partners rates ((A1M)) as Buy (1) -

Latest reports from AIC Mines' copper project confirm resource definition drilling continues to intersect high grade mineralisation 75m below the current lowest mining level in the Eloise Deeps, but Shaw and Partners notes converting drilling into reserves is some way away.

The broker highlights the Deeps hold higher grade mineralisation than other areas of the mine, and are key to optimising the asset, but drilling to date supports an ongoing mine life.

The Buy rating and target price fo $0.73 are retained.

This report was published on June 27, 2022.

Target price is $0.73 Current Price is $0.56 Difference: $0.17

If A1M meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately 30% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY22:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 12.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 4.55.

Forecast for FY23:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 7.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 7.18.

FBU FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED

Building Products & Services - Overnight Price: $4.67

JP Morgan rates ((FBU)) as Neutral (3) -

During an investor day, Fletcher Building maintained guidance for FY22 earnings (EBIT) of NZ$750m. This outcome was in part enabled by an ability to maintain price in the face of persistent cost inflation since February, explains JP Morgan.

Management was also able to provide broad guidance into FY23, with elevated activity levels for another 12-18 months expected as industry capacity constraints are likely to remain.

FY23 guidance is for flat sales and a further 50 basis points margin expansion over the current 9.5% run rate.

JP Morgan maintains its Neutral rating and NZ$6.50 target price.

This report was published on June 24, 2022.

Current Price is $4.67. Target price not assessed.

Current consensus price target is $7.50, suggesting upside of 60.6%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

JP Morgan forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 37.98 cents and EPS of 52.89 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 8.13%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 8.83. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 50.5, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 35.8, implying a prospective dividend yield of 7.7%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 9.2.

Forecast for FY23:

JP Morgan forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 38.45 cents and EPS of 56.08 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 8.23%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 8.33. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 54.9, implying annual growth of 8.7%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 38.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 8.2%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 8.5.

This company reports in NZD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

GDA GOOD DRINKS AUSTRALIA LIMITED

Food, Beverages & Tobacco - Overnight Price: $0.72

Taylor Collison rates ((GDA)) as Outperform (2) -

Back on June 9, Taylor Collison lifted its price target for Good Drinks Australia to $1.12 from $1.02. This followed the announcement of Australian distribution agreements with Magners Irish Cider and a more material agreement with Molson Coors.

The broker increases FY23 and FY24 earnings (EBITDA) forecasts by 10% and 23% as a result of the agreements though lowers its FY22 forecast by -15% due to freight and raw material price increases.

The increased volumes via the distribution agreements fast-tracks scale and increases diversification, without altering Good Drinks Australia's core brand strategy, explains Taylor Collison. The Outperform rating is maintained.

This report was published on June 9, 2022.

Target price is $1.12 Current Price is $0.72 Difference: $0.4

If GDA meets the Taylor Collison target it will return approximately 56% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Taylor Collison forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 1.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 42.35.

Forecast for FY23:

Taylor Collison forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 4.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 16.00.

