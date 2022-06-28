ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 28-06-22

Daily Market Reports | Jun 28 2022

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.180 28.57% BWX – BWX LIMITED 0.700 -40.17% TGR – TASSAL GROUP LIMITED 4.610 16.12% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 0.780 -10.34% CKF – COLLINS FOODS LIMITED 9.970 11.52% PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.560 -8.57% CVN – CARNARVON ENERGY LIMITED 0.210 10.53% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.220 -8.33% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.250 8.70% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.480 -7.69% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.410 7.63% DUB – DUBBER CORPORATION LIMITED 0.620 -7.46% BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 1.770 7.27% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 5.900 -6.05% SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.600 7.14% FCL – FINEOS CORPORATION HOLDINGS PLC 1.410 -6.00% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 3.550 6.61% APX – APPEN LIMITED 6.000 -5.81% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 1.860 6.29% EML – EML PAYMENTS LIMITED 1.390 -5.44% NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED 7.450 6.13% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.880 -5.38% SXL – SOUTHERN CROSS MEDIA GROUP LIMITED 1.090 5.83% SSR – SSR MINING INC 25.850 -5.10% GMA – GENWORTH MORTGAGE INSURANCE AUSTRALIA LIMITED 2.500 5.49% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 5.800 -5.07% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 1.080 4.85% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 2.370 -4.82% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.440 4.76% KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED 3.000 -4.76% GOR – GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.200 4.35% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.830 -4.60% WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 32.680 4.34% PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED 7.620 -4.15% BHP – BHP GROUP LIMITED 42.980 4.32% JBH – JB HI-FI LIMITED 39.010 -3.89% AGL – AGL ENERGY LIMITED 8.550 4.27% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 7.600 -3.80% GWA – GWA GROUP LIMITED 1.990 4.19% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 3.300 -3.79%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms