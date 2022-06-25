Flor de Caña invites bartenders in Australia to its Sustainable Cocktail Challenge

PR NewsWire | 8:33 AM

Grand prize includes participating in global final in Nicaragua and US$10,000

SYDNEY, June 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Flor de Caña, the sustainably produced premium rum brand, has announced the opening of registrations in Australia for the 2022 edition of its Sustainable Cocktail Challenge. This global competition aims to inspire the bartending community to become sustainability champions and build a greener future together by creating spectacular cocktails using sustainable ingredients and techniques and Flor de Caña Rum, the world’s only Carbon Neutral and Fair Trade certified spirit.



Flor de Caña’s Sustainable Cocktail Challenge

Cocktail enthusiasts can register between before June 30th by visiting the website www.flordecanachallenge.com, where they must enter their personal data and information about their sustainable cocktail. All participants will have access to courses and education sessions on sustainability topics and ethical practices behind the bar, taught by industry experts.

The Sustainable Cocktail Challenge will take place on July and will feature a panel of judges made up of well-known industry personalities, who will evaluate the cocktails based on elements such as: history and inspiration of the cocktail, the use of sustainable ingredients/techniques and the level of creativity, in addition to its flavor and appearance.

The winner of the local Australia edition of the Sustainable Cocktail Challenge will receive a trophy made from sustainable materials, a super-premium bartender kit, a personalized bottle of Flor de Caña 25 Year Rum and the opportunity to participate in the Regional Final in Thailand in October with all expenses covered.

Furthermore, the winner of the Regional Final will then be able to compete in the Global Final of the Sustainable Cocktail Challenge in Nicaragua in 2023 for the title of "Flor de Caña World’s Most Sustainable Bartender" and a grand prize of US$10,000.

The champion of the 2021 Global Final of the Sustainable Cocktail Challenge was Manachain Monaghan from United Kingdom. Australia was represented in the global final by Carlos Hurworth with his cocktail named "Close to Home".

The Sustainable Cocktail Challenge is a celebration of Flor de Caña’s historic commitment to sustainability and its way of sharing and promoting these values with the global community of bartenders to build a greener future together.

CONTACT: corporatecommunications@flordecana.com

Photo – https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/1847445/Flor_de_Can_a_Sustainable_Cocktail_Challenge3.jpg?p=medium600

