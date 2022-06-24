MONEYME launches ListReady direct to consumers to further empower sellers

PR NewsWire | 11:45 AM

SYDNEY, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ – Digital lender and non-bank challenger MONEYME (ASX: MME) is expanding its ListReady product in a bid to further empower sellers in a shifting property market.

The popular payment solution for expenses related to listing and selling a property will now be offered directly to the owners of Australia’s 10.5 million dwellings.



Clayton Howes, Founder & CEO of MONEYME

Australian homeowners will be able to access up to $35,000 on demand to spend on activities that will help to maximise their property’s selling potential, with nothing to pay until the property settles or for 6 months.

These activities can include marketing, advertising, photography, and floorplans; repairs and renovations; landscaping and gardening; styling and staging; building inspections; auction, conveyancer, and solicitor fees; accommodation during auctions; and more.

Since its launch in 2019, ListReady has been offered exclusively via MONEYME’s partners, including some of Australia’s largest real estate agencies.

By making the product available directly to consumers, MONEYME is creating even greater convenience, simplicity, and flexibility for sellers wanting to invest in the saleability of their home without being out of pocket.

Clayton Howes, Founder & CEO of MONEYME, said: "The property market has been a hot topic during the recent federal election, following the busiest first quarter on record for the Australian residential auction market.

"The dream of homeownership is still very much alive and well in Australia, which requires sellers to be empowered on their side of the transaction. Buyers are far more likely to make one of the biggest financial decisions of their lives if their new home is presented in the best possible light.

"By removing the friction in the process of accessing credit for a range of important pre-sale and sale activities, such as marketing and home improvements, we are helping to empower sellers in all types of market conditions."

The demand for funds to get the property ready for sale is highlighted by an upward trend in the spending of ListReady users, with the average amount of funds used being 25 percent higher in 2022 compared to 2021.

The most common uses of ListReady are to pay for marketing and advertising, renovations and repairs, and styling and staging. On average, these categories account for roughly three quarters of users’ total ListReady spend. The remaining quarter goes towards a wide variety of assorted activities such as landscaping, conveyancing fees, and even hotel costs during auction, highlighting the diversity of activities sellers are performing to prepare a property for sale.

A simple monthly fee with no hidden extras ensures the cost is transparent, while the 100 percent digital application process allows for simpler and faster approvals without sacrificing responsible lending, thanks to proprietary AI and innovative technology.

ListReady is available to Australian residents who are 18 years or older and who own property.

About MONEYME

MONEYME is a leading FinTech disruptor on course to become Australia’s #1 non-bank credit provider.

With a focus on innovation, we fund ambitious Australians with market-leading speed and seamless, digital-first experiences.

Leveraging AI and advanced technology, we offer personal, auto and real estate loans and credit products that meet, and exceed, the expectations of ‘Generation Now’.

MONEYME Limited is listed on the ASX and the Group includes licensed and regulated credit and financial services providers operating in Australia.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms