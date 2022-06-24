ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 24-06-22

Daily Market Reports | 5:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 6.340 26.80% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.240 -4.00% 360 – LIFE360, INC 3.010 24.90% URW – UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE 3.900 -3.70% DUB – DUBBER CORPORATION LIMITED 0.660 24.53% SSR – SSR MINING INC 26.690 -2.66% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.540 22.73% ALD – AMPOL LIMITED 33.150 -2.61% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.170 21.43% VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 2.750 -2.48% BET – BETMAKERS TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 0.360 20.00% BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 1.590 -2.45% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.380 18.75% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 3.240 -2.11% NEA – NEARMAP LIMITED 1.150 17.35% OZL – OZ MINERALS LIMITED 19.190 -2.09% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 5.600 15.94% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 4.520 -1.95% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.810 15.71% ORI – ORICA LIMITED 15.470 -1.90% RBL – REDBUBBLE LIMITED 0.890 14.10% AZJ – AURIZON HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.740 -1.84% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 2.440 13.49% STO – SANTOS LIMITED 7.220 -1.77% NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 3.360 12.00% BEN – BENDIGO & ADELAIDE BANK LIMITED 9.060 -1.74% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 4.630 11.57% WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 30.610 -1.70% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.980 11.36% NUF – NUFARM LIMITED 4.990 -1.58% KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED 3.140 11.35% CWY – CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LIMITED 2.520 -1.56% NXL – NUIX LIMITED 0.790 11.27% QAN – QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED 4.450 -1.55% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 0.600 11.11% S32 – SOUTH32 LIMITED 3.990 -1.48% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 3.810 11.08% PPK – PPK GROUP LIMITED 2.050 -1.44% SQ2 – BLOCK INC 98.500 10.94% ELD – ELDERS LIMITED 12.430 -1.43%

