ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 24-06-22

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED
|6.340
|26.80%
|COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED
|0.240
|-4.00%
|360 – LIFE360, INC
|3.010
|24.90%
|URW – UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE
|3.900
|-3.70%
|DUB – DUBBER CORPORATION LIMITED
|0.660
|24.53%
|SSR – SSR MINING INC
|26.690
|-2.66%
|ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED
|0.540
|22.73%
|ALD – AMPOL LIMITED
|33.150
|-2.61%
|IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED
|0.170
|21.43%
|VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED
|2.750
|-2.48%
|BET – BETMAKERS TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED
|0.360
|20.00%
|BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED
|1.590
|-2.45%
|INR – IONEER LIMITED
|0.380
|18.75%
|NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED
|3.240
|-2.11%
|NEA – NEARMAP LIMITED
|1.150
|17.35%
|OZL – OZ MINERALS LIMITED
|19.190
|-2.09%
|MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED
|5.600
|15.94%
|WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED
|4.520
|-1.95%
|LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L.
|0.810
|15.71%
|ORI – ORICA LIMITED
|15.470
|-1.90%
|RBL – REDBUBBLE LIMITED
|0.890
|14.10%
|AZJ – AURIZON HOLDINGS LIMITED
|3.740
|-1.84%
|NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED
|2.440
|13.49%
|STO – SANTOS LIMITED
|7.220
|-1.77%
|NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED
|3.360
|12.00%
|BEN – BENDIGO & ADELAIDE BANK LIMITED
|9.060
|-1.74%
|TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|4.630
|11.57%
|WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED
|30.610
|-1.70%
|LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.980
|11.36%
|NUF – NUFARM LIMITED
|4.990
|-1.58%
|KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED
|3.140
|11.35%
|CWY – CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LIMITED
|2.520
|-1.56%
|NXL – NUIX LIMITED
|0.790
|11.27%
|QAN – QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED
|4.450
|-1.55%
|PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED
|0.600
|11.11%
|S32 – SOUTH32 LIMITED
|3.990
|-1.48%
|TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED
|3.810
|11.08%
|PPK – PPK GROUP LIMITED
|2.050
|-1.44%
|SQ2 – BLOCK INC
|98.500
|10.94%
|ELD – ELDERS LIMITED
|12.430
|-1.43%
