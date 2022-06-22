KEENON Robotics Showcases Its Advanced Robots at Western Australia Tourism Conference

PR NewsWire | 1:49 PM

PERTH, Australia, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ – KEENON Robotics participates in the 2022 Perth Airport WA Tourism Conference from 21-22 June 2022, marking its first official foray into the Western Australia region. The company showcases its T5, T6, and T8 delivery robots and M2 disinfection robot, offering reliable and efficient service solutions. The conference is presented jointly by Tourism Council WA, Visitor Centres WA, Caravan Industry Association WA, FACET, WAITOC, and Destination Perth and is supported by Tourism Western Australia. As one of the most prominent events in the tourism industry across the western Australia, the WA Tourism Conference has been bringing together a cross-section of tourism sector representatives, national, state and local government leaders, professionals in marketing, and tourism academics since 2015.

"We are delighted to be able to participate in the 2022 Perth Airport WA Tourism Conference and showcase KEENON’s latest advanced and smart robotics technologies," said Mr. Derren Wong, Head of Sales, Australia, KEENON Robotics. "KEENON has established six business regions across Asia Pacific, North America, South America, Africa, Europe, and the Middle East and we offer a wide range of products and automation solutions to meet various business needs."

With fully autonomous positioning and navigation systems that work in tandem, KEENON products boast highly sensitive perception and obstacle avoidance technologies. These advanced solutions can assist employees in a variety of complex real-world application scenarios while providing safety, reliability, and efficiency. As a global award-winning technology pioneer in the indoor intelligent autonomous distribution robotics space, KEENON uses its products to create a seamless everyday lifestyle for end consumers.

The onset of COVID-19 brought the importance of automation to the fore amid the global effort to minimize direct human-to-human contact and reduce the spread of the virus. KEENON robot played a crucial role in assisting people in everyday tasks, reducing their risk of contracting the virus while also freeing them up to focus on more pressing matters.

"Our service robots are designed to free people from the high volume of trivial and repetitive work. They can assist the staff and perform a whole range of tasks, including delivering food and interacting with guests. They are now deployed as humanoid frontliners in the hospitality and tourism industry, from waiters in restaurants to robotic concierges in hotels, leading to improvements in terms of speed, cost-effectiveness, and overall guest experience. We are excited to have the opportunity at the WA Tourism Conference to meet with delegates from the tourism and the hospitality industry in Western Australia, offering them high-efficiency robotics solutions." Wong added.

KEENON’s main solutions are on display at the event, covering the catering and food services, hotels, and disinfection sectors. The T5, T6, and T8 food runner robots can assist human waiters in swiftly serving and returning used plates. Employees can then focus their time and energy on customer service, thereby reducing the risk of staff injury and significantly raising the restaurant’s overall efficiency and service level.

In terms of hotels, KEENON robots can help to redefine a guest’s experience in terms of safety and efficiency. For example, a W3 hotel service robot can ride the elevator to any floor and deliver room service, providing a contactless reliable service to those with privacy concerns. The company’s M2 disinfection robot can also facilitate professional disinfection lighting and sprayers to quickly and efficiently kill both surface and airborne bacteria and viruses in a public setting, allowing for enhanced cleanliness in public spaces.

KEENON prides itself on its R&D capabilities with a team that is constantly working on a wide range of new patented technologies for cutting-edge hardware and software to improve on the company’s current product portfolio. Thanks to their efforts, KEENON products can be found in premium restaurants, hotels, bars, and hospitals all over the world. The company also runs a comprehensive aftersales service program. KEENON ON-care allows customers direct access to product experts who provide one-stop repairs and maintenance.

About KEENON Robotics:

Founded in 2010, KEENON ROBOTICS offers intelligent, reliable, and convenient solutions for various scenarios including restaurants, hotels, shopping malls, supermarkets, and factories. In September 2021, KEENON completed a $200M Series D financing led by Softbank Vision Fund 2 (SVF2), marking the largest funding ever received by a service robot company. KEENON robots have been deployed in more than 60 countries.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms