ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 22-06-22

Daily Market Reports | 5:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change
FFX – FIREFINCH LIMITED 0.240 9.09% SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 0.930 -17.70%
CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 1.650 7.84% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 0.850 -15.00%
IRE – IRESS LIMITED 10.890 4.51% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.840 -13.40%
APA – APA GROUP 11.160 4.20% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.140 -12.50%
WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.270 4.10% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.470 -11.32%
REA – REA GROUP LIMITED 103.200 3.89% BKL – BLACKMORES LIMITED 65.310 -8.90%
ALD – AMPOL LIMITED 34.340 3.81% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 5.100 -8.44%
NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 3.400 3.66% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.360 -7.69%
KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 1.750 3.55% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.130 -7.14%
ORI – ORICA LIMITED 15.570 3.39% DUB – DUBBER CORPORATION LIMITED 0.530 -7.02%
BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 1.670 3.09% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 2.270 -6.97%
CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 5.480 3.01% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 3.290 -6.80%
DOW – DOWNER EDI LIMITED 5.110 2.82% PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED 6.630 -6.62%
ABC – ADBRI LIMITED 2.380 2.59% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 4.720 -6.53%
IPL – INCITEC PIVOT LIMITED 3.410 2.40% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.300 -6.25%
FBU – FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED 4.540 2.25% OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED 1.080 -6.09%
NCK – NICK SCALI LIMITED 7.750 2.24% NEA – NEARMAP LIMITED 0.970 -5.83%
AAC – AUSTRALIAN AGRICULTURAL COMPANY LIMITED 2.320 2.20% EVT – EVENT HOSPITALITY & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED 13.520 -5.72%
SDF – STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED 4.820 2.12% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 1.660 -5.68%
IFL – INSIGNIA FINANCIAL LIMITED 2.900 2.11% HMC – HOME CONSORTIUM LIMITED 4.250 -5.56%

