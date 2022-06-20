ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 20-06-22

Daily Market Reports | Jun 20 2022

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

Company Price Change Company Price Change PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.550 18.60% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 0.560 -13.85% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 3.520 10.00% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 1.360 -13.38% APX – APPEN LIMITED 5.780 9.68% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 3.210 -12.53% PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED 7.360 7.76% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 5.310 -11.94% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.600 7.38% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 0.780 -11.36% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.150 7.14% DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED 0.880 -10.20% KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED 2.990 6.79% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 1.650 -9.84% AMA – AMA GROUP LIMITED 0.160 6.67% SLR – SILVER LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.470 -9.82% VCX – VICINITY CENTRES 1.850 6.32% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 4.080 -9.53% BET – BETMAKERS TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 0.340 6.25% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 3.710 -9.51% ARB – ARB CORPORATION LIMITED 27.340 5.97% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 4.540 -9.20% HMC – HOME CONSORTIUM LIMITED 4.370 5.56% FMG – FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED 17.000 -8.60% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 4.840 5.45% PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED 1.740 -8.42% HPI – HOTEL PROPERTY INVESTMENTS LIMITED 3.110 5.42% BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 1.550 -8.28% CCX – CITY CHIC COLLECTIVE LIMITED 1.800 5.26% BGA – BEGA CHEESE LIMITED 4.000 -8.05% TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.060 4.95% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 1.120 -7.44% SCG – SCENTRE GROUP 2.610 4.82% APM – APM HUMAN SERVICES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 2.490 -7.43% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 1.790 4.68% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 1.130 -7.38% HVN – HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.710 4.51% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 3.520 -7.37% DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 63.300 4.42% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.130 -7.14%

