Next Week At A Glance – 20-24 Jun 2022

Weekly Reports | 10:14 AM

By Greg Peel

Wall Street is closed on Monday night for the new “Juneteenth” national holiday declared by Joe Biden, which celebrates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans.

Probably a relief right now.

On Tuesday the RBA will release the minutes of the June meeting, which brought a surprise 50 points rate hike. With economists now forecasting at least one if not two more 50 points hikes in the next two months, the market will be looking for clues.

It is suggested yesterday’s jobs numbers locked in 50 for July.

It is otherwise a quiet week for both economic data and corporate events.

The US will see existing and new home sales and the latest consumer sentiment index.

The UK and Japan post May CPIs.

Flash estimates of global June manufacturing PMIs are due on Thursday.

New Zealand is closed on Friday.

