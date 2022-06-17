Bechtel launches second round of STEM Returners program

Career-break engineers helping to shape team performance

BRISBANE, Australia, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Bechtel announced today launch of second intake of STEM returners at their Australia offices in Brisbane and Perth following the success of the pilot program in 2021.

The new intake will open in July for senior engineers from the areas of mechanical, electrical, civil, environmental engineering returning to the mining sector after a career break.

The program, facilitated by STEM Returners Australia, allows employers to attract candidates from a new talent pool and gives candidates a supported route back to their career.

"There is an untapped group of highly skilled and motivated engineers that struggle to re-enter the workforce after taking a break from their careers," said Leigh Carter, general manager Australia for Bechtel’s Mining and Metals business. "Through the STEM Returners program, we can continue to grow the diversity in our team dynamic which improves our ability to better problem solve and innovate because of the experiences these STEM professionals bring to the team."

"Only by partnering with industry leaders who share our desire to change outdated recruitment practices will we make the vital improvements needed to help those who are finding it challenging to return to the sector and improve diversity and inclusion," said Marcail Roe, director of STEM Returners Australia. "Our program gives candidates a supported route back to their career while also providing employers with talented professionals." 

The structured placement program includes hybrid working arrangements and provides additional support which includes coaching and mentoring, and access to a wider support network from Bechtel and STEM Returners Australia. Find out more on our blog.

About Bechtel

Bechtel is a trusted engineering, construction and project management partner to industry and government. Differentiated by the quality of our people and our relentless drive to deliver the most successful outcomes, we align our capabilities to our customers’ objectives to create a lasting positive impact. Since 1898, we have helped customers complete more than 25,000 projects in 160 countries on all seven continents that have created jobs, grown economies, improved the resiliency of the world’s infrastructure, increased access to energy, resources, and vital services, and made the world a safer, cleaner place. 

Bechtel serves the Energy; Infrastructure; Manufacturing & Technology, Mining & Metals; and Nuclear, Security & Environmental markets. Our services span from initial planning and investment, through start-up and operations. www.bechtel.com 

Media contact:
Mat Ovenden
T : +6-402 061 611
Email: movenden@bechtel.com 

Logo – https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/326556/bechtel_logo.jpg?p=medium600 

