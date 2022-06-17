Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Jun 17, 2022

Daily Market Reports | 11:14 AM

QML QMINES LIMITED

Mining - Overnight Price: $0.20

Shaw and Partners rates ((QML)) as Buy (1) -

QMines has additional drilling results for Mount Charmers copper project in Queensland. Shallow, thick and high-grade copper/gold intercepts have been recorded in intersections of up to 5.1% copper equivalent.

Shaw and Partners assumes the company successfully increases the resource to 130,000t of contained copper and uses a multiple around $560/t. Buy rating and $0.74 target retained.

This report was published on June 17, 2022.

Target price is $0.74 Current Price is $0.20 Difference: $0.54

If QML meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately 270% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 1.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 11.76.

Forecast for FY23:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 1.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 12.50.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

RDY READYTECH HOLDINGS LIMITED

Software & Services - Overnight Price: $2.61

Shaw and Partners rates ((RDY)) as Buy (1) -

ReadyTech has acquired IT Vision, a local government software provider based in Western Australia. The acquisition adds 190 local government customers across WA, South Australia and Queensland.

Shaw and Partners notes this provides an accelerated path to cloud subscription for IT Vision's existing customers and the opportunity to cross-sell from ReadyTech's broader product range.

The broker increases FY23/24 revenue and earnings forecasts by 14% and 9-11% respectively and raises the target to $4.40 from $4.20. Buy rating reiterated.

This report was published on June 17, 2022.

Target price is $4.40 Current Price is $2.61 Difference: $1.79

If RDY meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately 69% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 8.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 30.35.

Forecast for FY23:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 11.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 23.51.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

RFF RURAL FUNDS GROUP

REITs - Overnight Price: $2.55

Bell Potter rates ((RFF)) as Hold (3) -

Bell Potter notes as sector-wide de-rating of A-REITs investment, with the index have fallen -22% since April. Rural Funds has not been immune to the sell-off albeit has outperformed on a relative basis.

The broker reviews forecasts and downgrades FY23-24 estimates to reflect a higher cost of funding. A Hold rating is maintained, although a more favourable value dynamic is seen emerging. Bell Potter reduces the target to $2.75 from $2.95.

This report was published on June 15, 2022.

Target price is $2.75 Current Price is $2.55 Difference: $0.2

If RFF meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 8% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 11.70 cents and EPS of 11.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.59%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 21.43.

Forecast for FY23:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 11.70 cents and EPS of 13.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.59%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 18.35.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

RMD RESMED INC

Medical Equipment & Devices - Overnight Price: $28.84

Wilsons rates ((RMD)) as Market Weight (3) -

ResMed will acquire a German software provider to out-of-hospital care, MediFox Dan, for US$1bn. Wilsons considers it was inevitable that the company would expand its connected care strategy internationally, and recent reimbursement initiatives in France and Germany may have been the necessary catalyst.

The acquisition is modestly accretive in its own right, the broker points out, but the valuation only makes sense if the deal leads to incremental medical device sales in these settings. Market Weight rating retained. Target is $30.71, marginally raised from $30.69.

This report was published on June 16, 2022.

Target price is $30.71 Current Price is $28.84 Difference: $1.87

If RMD meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 6% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $35.06, suggesting upside of 25.6%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 23.21 cents and EPS of 79.37 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 0.80%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 36.33. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 82.0, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 24.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 0.9%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 34.0.

Forecast for FY23:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 23.76 cents and EPS of 85.97 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 0.82%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 33.55. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 99.6, implying annual growth of 21.5%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 25.4, implying a prospective dividend yield of 0.9%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 28.0.

This company reports in USD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 0.8

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

SKC SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED

Gaming - Overnight Price: $2.41

Jarden rates ((SKC)) as Upgrade to Buy from Overweight (1) -

With SKYCITY Entertainment guiding to full year earnings of NZ$135-140m, Jarden notes a strong fourth quarter recovery is implied. The broker had previously estimated the company would achieve earnings of NZ$123m, and deliver a net loss of -NZ$1.5m compared to the company's guidance now of a NZ$3.5-7.0m profit.

Jarden notes guidance suggests second half earnings of around NZ$100, and implies trading in May and June reverted to pre-covid levels. Results are attributed to an easing of restrictions and increased retail mobility.

The rating is upgraded to Buy from Overweight and the target price increases to NZ$3.25 from NZ$3.20.

This report was published on June 15, 2022.

Current Price is $2.41. Target price not assessed.

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 0.75 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 320.91.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 11.26 cents and EPS of 12.57 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.67%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 19.17.

This company reports in NZD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 0.5

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

STX STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED

NatGas - Overnight Price: $0.28

Bell Potter rates ((STX)) as Initiation of coverage with Buy (1) -

Bell Potter initiates coverage on Strike Energy, a Perth Basin gas exploration and development company. The broker highlights Strike Energy's advanced projects, including the Walyering field which looks to be the company's first producing asset from early 2023.

Production at Walyering will be followed by the company's West Erregulla project, with the sites expected to produce 25 terrajoules and 87 terrajoules per day respectively.

Bell Potter highlights including the company's South Erregulla and Project Haber the company could reach daily production of 190 terrajoules, with production of 1.4m tonnes urea fertiliser possible between 2025-2026.

Strike Energy is also committed to net zero Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030, with Project Haber to displace more carbon intensive urea fertiliser imports and become a sizeable producer and consumer of hydrogen.

The broker initiates with a Buy rating and a target price of $0.39.

This report was published on June 17, 2022.

Target price is $0.39 Current Price is $0.28 Difference: $0.11

If STX meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 39% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 0.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 56.00.

Forecast for FY23:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 0.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 56.00.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources