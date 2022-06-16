ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 16-06-22

Daily Market Reports | 5:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

Company Price Change Company Price Change RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.270 12.50% SIQ – SMARTGROUP CORPORATION LIMITED 6.530 -10.91% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.400 11.11% LNK – LINK ADMINISTRATION HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.350 -10.43% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.860 10.26% MNY – MONEY3 CORPORATION LIMITED 1.860 -5.58% CVN – CARNARVON ENERGY LIMITED 0.220 10.00% AMA – AMA GROUP LIMITED 0.170 -5.56% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 1.670 9.87% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 0.840 -4.55% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.140 7.69% ING – INGHAMS GROUP LIMITED 2.580 -4.44% BET – BETMAKERS TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 0.330 6.45% SGM – SIMS LIMITED 15.380 -4.05% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 1.910 6.11% QAN – QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED 4.520 -4.03% APE – EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED 9.300 5.44% BGA – BEGA CHEESE LIMITED 4.330 -3.78% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 1.210 5.22% AGL – AGL ENERGY LIMITED 8.260 -3.73% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 1.230 5.13% MMS – MCMILLAN SHAKESPEARE LIMITED 9.390 -3.59% APX – APPEN LIMITED 5.360 5.10% HUB – HUB24 LIMITED 19.450 -3.52% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 0.840 5.00% APM – APM HUMAN SERVICES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 2.690 -3.24% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.270 4.96% LLC – LENDLEASE GROUP 9.030 -3.22% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.060 4.95% NUF – NUFARM LIMITED 4.950 -2.94% EML – EML PAYMENTS LIMITED 1.330 4.72% COH – COCHLEAR LIMITED 191.850 -2.88% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 1.820 4.60% NWL – NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED 10.890 -2.85% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 1.140 4.59% BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED 1.440 -2.70% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 4.030 4.40% ORI – ORICA LIMITED 15.250 -2.62% GDI – GDI PROPERTY GROUP 0.960 4.35% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 1.880 -2.59%

