Next Week At A Glance – 13-17 Jun 2022

Weekly Reports | 10:32 AM

By Greg Peel

The critical US May CPI numbers are out tonight, which will inform market sentiment with regard to just how the Fed might respond.

The Fed meets next week to deliver what is assumed a locked-in 50 points hike (although a surprise CPI might suggest 75?) so the focus will be on rhetoric and the outlook for later policy moves. Next week’s decision comes after the May PPI is released on Tuesday night.

The US will also see numbers for retail sales, industrial production, housing market sentiment and housing starts, and the Empire State and Philly Fed indices.

China will release May retail sales, industrial production and fixed asset investment numbers on Wednesday.

The Bank of England meets on Thursday.

New Zealand releases its March quarter GDP result on Thursday.

In Australia we’ll see the NAB business and Westpac consumer confidence surveys, followed by the May jobs numbers on Thursday.

The local market is closed on Monday for the Queen’s birthday. Seems the celebration never ends.

Block ((SQ2)) holds its AGM next week.

