Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Jun 08, 2022

IMM IMMUTEP LIMITED

Pharmaceuticals & Biotech/Lifesciences - Overnight Price: $0.36

Wilsons rates ((IMM)) as Overweight (1) -

Data from the phase II TACTI-002 trial in non-small cell lung cancer has been presented at a major US oncology conference. Wilsons assesses the latest data lays out a path to phase III and this will open up "exciting opportunities" for Immutep.

The Overweight rating and target price of $0.91 are retained.

This report was published on June 6, 2022.

Target price is $0.91 Current Price is $0.36 Difference: $0.55

If IMM meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 153% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 4.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 9.00.

Forecast for FY23:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 9.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 3.91.

KSN KINGSTON RESOURCES LIMITED

Mining - Overnight Price: $0.14

Canaccord Genuity rates ((KSN)) as Speculative Buy (1) -

Kingston Resources has published a definitive feasibility study for the Misima gold project in PNG. A production case of 2.4m ounces is assessed with 36% of tonnage containing indicated/inferred resources and 64% reserves.

On a first glance, Canaccord Genuity assesses a longer mine life, now envisaged to be 20 years, is likely to be more than offset by a higher funding hurdle and this may force a re-evaluation of funding alternatives. Speculative Buy rating and $0.70 target maintained.

This report was published on June 6, 2022.

Target price is $0.70 Current Price is $0.14 Difference: $0.56

If KSN meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 400% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 2.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 7.00.

Forecast for FY23:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 4.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 3.50.

PME PRO MEDICUS LIMITED

Medical Equipment & Devices - Overnight Price: $41.59

Bell Potter rates ((PME)) as Buy (1) -

Pro Medicus has announced six new contracts since January 2021 with its latest being a $28m deal over seven years with Allina Health. Bell Potter expects further growth in contracts, assessing the company has "barely scratched the surface" of the market in the US.

Visage appears to be the emerging standard for the viewing of radiology images in the US, being well represented in academic hospitals and now taking share in the IDN market. Buy rating and $55 target maintained.

This report was published on June 2, 2022.

Target price is $55.00 Current Price is $41.59 Difference: $13.41

If PME meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 32% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 21.80 cents and EPS of 43.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 0.52%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 96.05.

Forecast for FY23:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 27.50 cents and EPS of 55.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 0.66%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 75.48.

Market Sentiment: 0.5

PPE PEOPLEIN LIMITED

Jobs & Skilled Labour Services - Overnight Price: $3.29

Moelis rates ((PPE)) as Buy (1) -

The company has acquired Food Industry People for $45m up front. This is a business that provides 4500 workers in the food/agricultural industries under the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility scheme.

Moelis notes the acquisition provides access to government-supported international workers not only in the food industry but within other verticals such as aged care and community services and could provide a competitive advantage for Peoplein, given the labour shortages in Australia.

The broker also believes the modestly higher price for the acquisition versus historical acquisitions is justified. Buy rating maintained. Target is reduced to $4.56 from $5.09.

This report was published on June 6, 2022.

Target price is $4.56 Current Price is $3.29 Difference: $1.27

If PPE meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 39% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 12.60 cents and EPS of 29.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.83%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 11.27.

Forecast for FY23:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 14.80 cents and EPS of 36.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.50%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 8.94.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

