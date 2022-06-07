Santos: Upside Break

Technicals | 11:43 AM
By Michael Gable
Monday saw the lowest volumes all year for the Australian share market, which shows the level of uncertainty out there. Overnight in the US, the S&P500 Index tried to rally but it closed near its lows of the day.
The S&P500 has made no progress in the past week, and it continues to sit right under resistance near 4200. It will either burst through it and try to add another 5%, or we will see it take another leg down from here and perhaps make a new low for the year.
Clearly, with the trading ranges being fairly tight these past few days, a large move in either direction will be the signal that that is the path markets will want to take next. I expect a decent move to happen at some point this week.
Our charting commentary this week has identified breakouts in some energy stocks, including Santos ((STO)).
