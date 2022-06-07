Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Jun 07, 2022

Daily Market Reports | 10:56 AM

AOF BHP CAI COE DEG JHX JLG LGP MSB NXS PEB PME (2) REA TGR WES

AOF AUSTRALIAN UNITY OFFICE FUND

REITs - Overnight Price: $2.42

Moelis rates ((AOF)) as Hold (3) -

Australian Unity Office Fund has received an indicative proposal from Aliro Group to acquire outstanding units for $2.45 each, cash. The largest shareholder, Hume Partners, has supported the proposal.

In the event of a firm offer, investors would be given the option to realise a valuation relatively close to the current net tangible assets or hold shares in the stock while the portfolio is re-positioned.

Moelis believes a substantial outlay will be required in order to reposition several buildings in the portfolio to a point where they can become competitive. Hold rating and $2.34 target maintained.

This report was published on May 30, 2022.

Target price is $2.34 Current Price is $2.42 Difference: minus $0.08



The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 15.20 cents and EPS of 18.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.28%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 13.15.

Forecast for FY23:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 10.10 cents and EPS of 12.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.17%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 19.67.

BHP BHP GROUP LIMITED

Bulks - Overnight Price: $46.34

Goldman Sachs rates ((BHP)) as Resume Coverage with Buy (1) -

Goldman Sachs resumes coverage with a Buy rating, noting an attractive valuation and cash flow remain post the completed oil de-merger.

The broker believes the premium versus peers can be maintained because of superior margins and operating performance, particularly in Pilbara iron ore as well as high-returning copper growth. Target is $51.20.

This report was published on June 2, 2022.

Target price is $51.20 Current Price is $46.34 Difference: $4.86



Current consensus price target is $47.79, suggesting upside of 2.7%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 483.43 cents and EPS of 647.77 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 10.43%.



Current consensus DPS estimate is 581.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 12.5%.



Forecast for FY23:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 388.94 cents and EPS of 534.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 8.39%.



Current consensus DPS estimate is 428.2, implying a prospective dividend yield of 9.2%.



This company reports in USD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

CAI CALIDUS RESOURCES LIMITED

Gold & Silver - Overnight Price: $0.83

Canaccord Genuity rates ((CAI)) as Speculative Buy (1) -

Calidus Resources has recently completed the commissioning of the Warrawoona processing plant and poured first gold from the CIL circuit.

Canaccord Genuity reports the focus has turned to exploration with drilling at Blue Spec East highlighting the potential for an open pit. The company expects Warrawoona will produce 80,000 ounces per annum over an eight-year mine life for an AISC (all-in costs) of $1292/oz.

Canaccord Genuity maintains a Speculative Buy rating and target of $1.20.

This report was published on June 2, 2022.

Target price is $1.20 Current Price is $0.83 Difference: $0.37



The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 83.00.



Forecast for FY23:

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 5.19.



