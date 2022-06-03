Next Week At A Glance – 6-10 Jun 2022

Weekly Reports | 11:37 AM

For a more comprehensive preview of next week's events, please refer to "The Monday Report", published each Monday morning. For all economic data release dates, ex-div dates and times and other relevant information, please refer to the FNArena Calendar.

By Greg Peel

It’s a relatively quiet week for global economic data next week, but two events stand out. One is the RBA meeting on Tuesday and the other is US May CPI on Friday.

The question remains as to whether the RBA will hike by a standard 25 basis points to a non-standard 0.60%, or by a non-standard 40 points to a standard 0.75%. The initial, pre-election 25 point hike was prompted by a “hot” March quarter CPI of 5.1%, and forecasts for June are for around 6%, so a hike will come either way.

The swing factor is wages growth. Given the wage segment of this week’s GDP result suggested much stronger growth than the earlier wage price index, ANZ Bank economists, for one, are backing a 40 point hike, as are the colleagues at Westpac.

The US headline CPI slipped to 8.1% in April from 8.3% in March, suggesting maybe, just maybe, inflation has peaked. This assumption was subsequently backed up by a drop in PCE inflation.

Can the May result come in lower still? Of greatest concern to Wall Street at present, in a take-your-pick environment of concerns, is aggressive Fed policy.

Otherwise, locally we’ll see job ads on Monday.

The US will see trade numbers on Tuesday and consumer sentiment on Friday, along with the CPI.

China will release trade numbers on Thursday and inflation data on Friday.

New Zealand is closed on Monday.

Corporate events have now begun to dry up on the local market, leaving only a few ex-divs to be wary of next week.

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: "Your Feedback (Thank You)" – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms