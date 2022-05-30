The Monday Report – 30 May 2022

Daily Market Reports | 9:13 AM

By Greg Peel

Confirmation

On Thursday, local investors were looking a bit once-bitten-twice-shy with regard yet another turnaround session on Wall Street. We’ve been here often enough this year. But when Wall Street kicked on on Thursday night, investors became more positive.

And swung back to risk-on. Friday night saw Wall Street really hit the accelerator, and our futures were up another 84 points on Saturday morning.

Retail sales numbers for April released on Friday looked positive at face value, and enough to send the consumer discretionary sector to a session-winning 2.0% gain. Despite inflation angst, sales rose 0.9% in the month, to be up a whopping 9.6% year on year.

Yet the 0.9% was short of a run of 1%-plus numbers in prior months, and economists had forecast 1.0%. It’s not clear how much price rises are reflected in the gain vis a vis volumes. Plus April brought us the Easter and Anzac long weekends, which drove spending on holidaying, dining out and home gatherings, implying we copped those much higher food and fuel prices anyway.

Discretionary spending numbers were otherwise weak, with household goods sales down -2.7% in the month and department stores down -2.5%.

So if we look to May, we did have Mother’s Day but beyond that it’s likely the high cost of everything will come to bear on the next retail sales update. And we note consumer staples were the only sector to sit out Friday’s rally.

Energy (+2.3%), materials (+1.5%) and the banks (+1.1%) drove the index. The defensives of healthcare (+0.1%), telcos (+0.6%) and industrials (+0.5%) were quieter, while utilities followed energy (+1.5%) and real estate cheered the retail sales numbers (+0.9%). Technology was also “quiet” on only a 1.2% gain.

The latter included a -21.0% reversal for Appen ((APX)) – the latest victim of the on one minute, off the next takeover offer.

The winners’ board was quite a gamble, with PointsBet Holdings ((PBH)) up 16.4% for no obvious reason beyond “risk-on” and M&A potential in the sector. Tabcorp Holdings' ((TAH)) demerger got a nod of approval (+4.7%).

The opposite was true for Incitec Pivot ((IPL)), which is sizing up a demerger and fell -4.1%, while having reported a mixed earnings result recently, CSR ((CSR)) fell -4.7%.

This smacks of stock picking – selling the “duds” to buy the better offerings, or in the case of staples, selling what has worked on the way down and buying the losers.

We’ll see if that theme plays out again today, with the futures suggesting a 1.2% gain, which would take the ASX200 back through 7200.