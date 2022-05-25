Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – May 25, 2022

Daily Market Reports | 11:15 AM

AAC AUSTRALIAN AGRICULTURAL COMPANY LIMITED

Agriculture - Overnight Price: $2.08

Bell Potter rates ((AAC)) as Upgrade to Buy from Hold (1) -

Australian Agricultural Co's full year reported earnings of $49.9m were ahead of Bell Potter's expectations of $38.9m, and up 105% year-on-year. The broker noted despite liveweight sold being -12% less than the previous year, earnings per liveweight kilogram were up 133%.

The company is yet to provide guidance for the coming year, but Bell Potter noted the company suggests inflationary pressures will impact on costs of key inputs. Despite this, the broker has upgraded its FY23 earnings forecast 32% driven by meat and grain assumptions.

The rating is upgraded to Buy from Hold and the target price increases to $2.15 from $1.70.

This report was published on May 20, 2022.

Target price is $2.15 Current Price is $2.08 Difference: $0.07

If AAC meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 3% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in March.

Forecast for FY23:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 1.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 115.56.

Forecast for FY24:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 1.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 160.00.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

ALL ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED

Gaming - Overnight Price: $34.40

Goldman Sachs rates ((ALL)) as Buy (1) -

First half sales and earnings were a 6% and 5% beat versus consensus estimates, with North American land based coming in 12% higher than Goldman Sachs' above-consensus profit forecast.

Because of a stronger outlook for the latter, the broker upgrades FY22-25 earnings (EBITDA) forecasts by 7%, 3% and 1%, respectively.

Additionally, the analyst points out a stronger forecast contribution from the rest of the world is only partly offset by a higher expected design & development spend.

Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating and $43 target price.

This report was published on May 20, 2022.

Target price is $43.00 Current Price is $34.40 Difference: $8.6

If ALL meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 25% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $43.13, suggesting upside of 26.6%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in September.

Forecast for FY22:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 66.00 cents and EPS of 172.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.92%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 20.00. Current consensus EPS estimate is 162.1, implying annual growth of 26.5%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 59.4, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.7%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 21.0.

Forecast for FY23:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 73.00 cents and EPS of 190.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.12%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 18.11. Current consensus EPS estimate is 184.5, implying annual growth of 13.8%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 69.9, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.1%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 18.5.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

Jarden rates ((ALL)) as Overweight (2) -

Aristocrat Leisure's March first-half result pleased Jarden, particularly the performance of its North American Gaming business, which consolidated its No.1 market position.

The digital business outpaced the broker thanks to growth in Plarium Play from 20% to 27% of Plarium revenues, but expenses may have nosed out consensus, given acquisitions and rising costs, and Jarden is keeping a cautious eye peeled to this metric, given the riskier digital division will need to show a return on investment.

EPS forecasts rise 19% in FY22, 8% in FY23 and 4% in FY24.

Overweight rating retained, the broker considering the $500m buyback supportive and noting the company has further capital levers at its disposal. Target price rises to $40.14 from $37.66.

This report was published on May 23, 2022.

Target price is $40.14 Current Price is $34.40 Difference: $5.74

If ALL meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 17% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $43.13, suggesting upside of 26.6%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in September.

Forecast for FY22:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 51.00 cents and EPS of 172.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.48%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 19.93. Current consensus EPS estimate is 162.1, implying annual growth of 26.5%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 59.4, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.7%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 21.0.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 51.00 cents and EPS of 169.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.48%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 20.33. Current consensus EPS estimate is 184.5, implying annual growth of 13.8%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 69.9, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.1%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 18.5.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

ARU ARAFURA RESOURCES LIMITED

Rare Earth Minerals - Overnight Price: $0.37

Bell Potter rates ((ARU)) as Initiation of coverage with Buy (1) -

Bell Potter initiates on Arafura Resources as the company looks to reach a final investment decision on its Nolans rare earth project. The broker anticipates Nolans could start producing from early 2025, providing an average 4,400 tonnes neodymium-praseodymium (NdPr) oxide annually over 38 years.

The broker highlights NdPr permanent magnet motors will be critical to electric vehicle production, and production of the rare earth will need to increase more than 100,000 tonnes annually by 2035 to meet demand.

Arafura Resources recently signed a memorandum of understanding with Hyundai, a sign of progress on key milestones according to Bell Potter.

The broker initiates with a Buy rating and a target price of $0.60.

This report was published on May 25, 2022.

Target price is $0.60 Current Price is $0.37 Difference: $0.23

If ARU meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 62% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 1.25 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 29.60.

Forecast for FY23:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 3.28 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 11.28.

BPT BEACH ENERGY LIMITED

Crude Oil - Overnight Price: $1.64

Jarden rates ((BPT)) as Buy (1) -

Morne Engelbrecht returns to Beach Energy as CEO and managing director (he previously held the position of CFO in 2016).

The board says the choice reflects the fact that its challenges are switching from technical to financial/commercial and that the company's major shareholders are already familiar with Mr Engelbrecht.

The board does not expect Mr Engelbrecht's strategy to differ greatly from the existing strategy

Jarden considers Beach Petroleum one of the few avenues to obtain exposure to the east coast gas market and retains a Buy rating and $1.90 target price.

This report was published on May 20, 2022.

Target price is $1.90 Current Price is $1.64 Difference: $0.26

If BPT meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 16% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $1.81, suggesting upside of 12.0%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 2.00 cents and EPS of 24.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.22%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 6.80. Current consensus EPS estimate is 30.5, implying annual growth of 119.7%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 2.2, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 5.3.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 2.00 cents and EPS of 25.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.22%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 6.33. Current consensus EPS estimate is 23.4, implying annual growth of -23.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 2.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.7%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 6.9.

Market Sentiment: 0.4

