Sungrow to Supply 79MW PV plus 176MWh BESS for Ginan Solar Project I in Australia

PR NewsWire | May 20 2022

SYDNEY, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, Sungrow, the global leading inverter solution supplier for renewables, signed a 79MW PV Inverter and 176MWh BESS contract with LAVO, an Australian technology and lifestyle company, for the stage one of The Ginan Solar Project. Sungrow will provide its latest Liquid-Cooled ESS to build the DC Coupled Energy Storage System. This project is expected to be completed by the end of 2022. Upon completion, these solar farm owners will not only be self-sufficient in clean electricity but earn higher ROI through peak valley arbitrage.



Ginan Solar Project Signing Ceremony

Recently, the complex international landscape has strained the supply of traditional energy sources, thus, lifting Australia’s electricity bills. Besides, being driven by a mature electricity trading system, Australian users also want to install energy storage systems to gain more profits from the peak-valley price difference. The Ginan Solar Project is such an initiative to provide PV plus BESS solution for the 16 solar farms in Victoria, Australia.

Specifically, Sungrow ‘s DC-Coupled Storage Solution with the PowerTitan (Liquid-Cooled ESS) as the core device, requires only one inverter to complete the project, reduces the efficiency losses and thus significantly lowers the CAPEX for customers. This solution also enables customers to store surplus electricity into the battery and use it when the electricity price is higher or trade it for more returns. As a result, they can maximize their profits through the peak load shaving mechanism. Worth mentioning, Sungrow’s Liquid-Cooled ESS also makes these solar projects safer and more stable, with its intelligent liquid-cooled control, AI monitoring for battery cells and advanced energy balancing management.

Alan Yu, CEO of LAVO expressed: "Sungrow is the only supplier who can provide a DC-coupled storage solution in Australia, which is an unparalleled advantage we appreciate. Its high-quality storage solution also satisfies us well. Currently, Australia is seeing more utility-scale BESS projects under construction. We wish to expand our cooperation with Sungrow to supply more renewable energy projects".

Shawn Shi, General Manager of Sungrow APAC Region said: "Sungrow has been exploring Australia’s utility-scale PV and ESS market for years and our dedicated efforts translate into unprecedented cooperation. Sungrow highly values our partnership with LAVO, and will provide the high-quality solutions and comprehensive services to ensure quick and smooth delivery".

About LAVO

LAVO is changing the way people live with energy. A hydrogen technology and lifestyle company, LAVO designs and manufactures renewable hydrogen energy storage solutions for residential and commercial use. LAVO will challenge convention, spark a global conversation and enable a meaningful change in attitudes and behaviours around sustainability, the environment and responsible consumerism. Founded in 2020, LAVO Hydrogen Technology Limited was established to fast track the commercialisation of technology developed within the Hydrogen Energy Research Centre cofounded by Providence Asset Group and the University of New South Wales. LAVO is headquartered in Sydney Australia. For more information visit www.lavo.com.au

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. is the world’s most bankable inverter brand with over 224 GW installed worldwide as of December 2021. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the R&D of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and ESS for utility-scale, C&I, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions and EV charging station solutions. With a strong 25-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power installations in over 150 countries. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting: www.sungrowpower.com.

