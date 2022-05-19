PR NewsWire | 8:05 AM

Top-level Rockwell Automation Platinum Partnership helps industry address current issues and prevents future ones

MELBOURNE, Australia, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Rockwell Automation, the world’s largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, announced SAGE Automation as the first organisation globally to be designated as a Platinum System Integrator Partner as part of the PartnerNetwork Program. Based in Australia and India, SAGE Automation is an independent industrial automation and control systems integrator, delivering industrial automation design, delivery, and support globally.



Rockwell Automation Announces the First Platinum System Integrator Partner, SAGE Automation, to its PartnerNetwork(TM)

The program brings robust commercial and technical enablement to maximise system integrators’ skills, recognise and reward performances, and provide the ability to find the right system integrator for a project to meet our customers’ needs and achieve mutual success. As a Platinum System Integrator Partner, SAGE Automation will receive benefits including gaining enhanced recognition with customers and in the industry, as well as receiving incentives and product and technical support.

"The partnership between Rockwell Automation and SAGE Automation aims to deliver the full benefits of world-class automation to Australia, helping local industries obtain the widest possible breadth of expertise to make the most productive automation choices and avoid the high costs of uninformed decisions," said Anthony Wong, managing director, South Pacific, Rockwell Automation.

"Automation is no longer an option for many companies who wish to remain competitive – it is an imperative – and Rockwell Automation’s collaboration with SAGE will simplify programming and lifecycle management, accelerating time to value for our customers," he added.

Machine builders, system integrators, and others will gain development and deployment efficiencies through the use of digital engineering tools. The combined Rockwell and SAGE Automation solutions will also offer benefits beyond enhanced integration. For example, end users can use analytics and digital twin tools to gain deeper insights into machine performance and potential production optimisation. They can also use safety and security solutions to reduce business risks.

"SAGE Automation is proud to be the first recognised Platinum Partner globally in Rockwell’s System Integrator Partner Program. SAGE’s industrial digitalisation services – through a data-driven approach combined with automation, scalable support and enabling internal capability – have accelerated thousands of client journeys around the world," said Adrian Fahey, group managing director, SAGE Group of companies. "Our partnership with Rockwell brings the technical experience and best thinking to these critical industries and projects, from supporting Australia’s most iconic manufacturers, to the energy systems that power our homes, the safety solutions that protect workers in high-risk environments, and the systems that provide Australians with clean drinking water."

Rockwell Automation Australia’s key focus industries in Australia and New Zealand include manufacturing, particularly food and beverage, resources, including mining, oil and gas, energy, transport, including automotive and metal working, water and smart wastewater and sustainability solutions.

"Achieving this level of partnership with Rockwell cements our position as a world leader, supporting our clients through times of change, and always delivering the certainty they rely on," concluded Fahey.

For more information on Rockwell Automation’s System Integrator Program, or to request more information from your local sales office, please click here.

About SAGE Automation

Part of the SAGE Group of Companies, SAGE Automation is a leading Australian system integration organisation, helping users optimise performance with quality implementation and related services. SAGE delivers agile, scalable and secure solutions that not only address current problems, but also pre-empts and deters future ones. SAGE provides training and certification opportunities for system integrator partners and encourages customers to require that their preferred partners gain the highest levels of expertise and certification, thus achieving optimum recognition for their system quality in local and global markets.

About the Rockwell Automation PartnerNetwork

Rockwell Automation believes we’re better together—and we do our part by delivering an expansive, global partner ecosystem of market-leading technology, superior support and services, and an integrated and streamlined approach to business. Succeed on an international scale by utilising our network’s breadth of innovative technologies and services that no single vendor can provide alone. To learn more about how the PartnerNetwork is helping to deliver the value of The Connected Enterprise, visit PartnerNetwork Program | Rockwell Automation United States.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 25,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing The Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms