FXTRADING.com Posts Strong Growth in Account Openings for Q1 2022

PR NewsWire | May 19 2022

SYDNEY, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — FXT is pleased to report that it saw robust improvements to its business performance during the first quarter of 2022.



FXTRADING.com(FXT) records strong growth in Q1 2022

Trading volume in Q1 2022 rose 18% compared to the preceding quarter, while active clients increased by 13% and account openings lifted 22%.

We forecast further strong growth in active users in Q2 on the back of FXT’s acquisition of one offshore brokerage and one ASIC-regulated brokerage.

All of these indicators point to a year of strong growth for FXT in 2022.

Arbidyne Outperforms S&P 500 and Nasdaq in January, February

FXT’s fund manager Arbidyne Capital saw a strong performance in the first quarter, amidst economic uncertainty created by the Covid pandemic and breakneck inflation.

In the first two months of the year Arbidyne massively outperformed the world’s leading stock indices, including the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite Index.

Arbidyne’s gross return was 3.06% in January, as compared to a 5.2% decline in the S&P 500 that month, and a 9% plunge in the Nasdaq.

In February Arbidyne’s gross returns sharply accelerated to above the double-digit threshold to 10.66%, while the S&P 500 fell 3% and the Nasdaq 3.4%.

Arbidyne is an Australian-licensed funds manager with a primary focus on delivering strong risk-adjusted returns for retail clients. With a strategy developed from extensive proprietary trading experience, Arbidyne has partnered with FXT to offer an innovative investment opportunity.

FXT Incorporates Trading Central’s Powerful Analytics

FXT incorporated Trading Central’s powerful analytics into its service offerings in Q1 2022, as part of ongoing efforts to acquire new tools that transform our clients into better traders.

First established in 1999, Trading Central (TC) is a premium one-stop shop for investment decision support, and an award-winning provider of automated AI analytics and senior analyst expertise to investors.

Its fintech-driven tools promise to further empower FXT’s clients by giving them access to unique insights and analysis, as well as in-depth knowledge and timely market updates.

Ditto’s Michael Berman Joins FXT as Head of Products

FXT is excited to announce that Michael Berman, Ph.D., CEO and Co-founder of Ditto Trade, has joined the team as our new Head of Products, following Ditto’s acquisition by FXT and its rebranding as FXTHub.com.

Michael brings a wealth of experience in trading and innovative product development to FXT, alongside remarkable psychological and quantitative insights.

He is a leading expert in the field of copy trading innovation, as well as the coaching and incubation of new trading talent.

Michael has more than two decades of experience in the allocation of capital, with his areas of expertise lying in psychology, economics, trading and investing.

Prior to founding Ditto Michael served for six years as the CEO of PsyQuation – an Australian-domiciled cloud-based software platform for traders, brokers and capital allocators.

FXT Hub is a smart platform that gives retail clients access to proprietary, institutional-calibre analytics, as well as a talent incubator that provides promising traders with invaluable social recognition and a potential career path in fund management.

About FXTRADING.com

Founded in 2014, FXTRADING.com is an Australian foreign exchange (FOREX) trading brokerage firm based in Sydney Australia. FXTRADING.com, as the registered name of Gleneagle Securities, serves the diverse needs of sophisticated market participants and institutions ranging from retail clients, funds managers and high net worth clients to registered investment firms and funds. We aim to remain at the forefront of what is demanded by the markets, with an open mind of stay focused, stay driven.

