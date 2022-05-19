Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – May 19, 2022

Daily Market Reports | 10:29 AM

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

ALL CBA COH CYC EHL JHX MAH MND NWH OFX OPY PDL UMG (2) XRO

ALL ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED

Gaming - Overnight Price: $31.60

Goldman Sachs rates ((ALL)) as Buy (1) -

Ahead of Aristocrat Leisure's first half results, Goldman Sachs notes it is expecting a solid result from the company, forecasting 16% revenue growth to $2,583m, 24% earnings growth to $760m, and 29% net profit growth to $531m.

The broker looks to the company's results for further detail on its expected strong recovery in North American on-premise business, as well as on current digital trends and management's plan for new underperforming games.

The Buy rating and target price of $43.00 are retained.

This report was published on May 13, 2022.

Target price is $43.00 Current Price is $31.60 Difference: $11.4

If ALL meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 36% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $46.25, suggesting upside of 46.4%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in September.

Forecast for FY22:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 66.00 cents and EPS of 163.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.09%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 19.39. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 153.4, implying annual growth of 19.7%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 58.8, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.9%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 20.6.

Forecast for FY23:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 73.00 cents and EPS of 183.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.31%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 17.27. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 177.5, implying annual growth of 15.7%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 70.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.2%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 17.8.

Market Sentiment: 0.9

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

CBA COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA

Banks - Overnight Price: $104.80

Goldman Sachs rates ((CBA)) as Sell (5) -

CommBank has demonstrated strong cost management in its third quarter, driving a beat on pre-provision operating profit and supporting the company to deliver flat cash earnings from continued operations of $2.4bn, ahead of Goldman Sachs' expectations.

Marking loan forecasts to market and accounting for higher net interest margins on the back of cash rate rises sees the brokers earnings per share estimates increase 1.6%, 4.7% and 2.8% through to FY24.

Despite retaining a strong balance sheet and operationally outperforming bank sector peers, the Sell rating is retained given the bank remains more exposed to sector headwinds. The target price increases to $89.86 from $82.94.

This report was published on May 12, 2022.

Target price is $89.86 Current Price is $104.80 Difference: minus $14.94 (current price is over target).

If CBA meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately minus 14% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is $92.08, suggesting downside of -12.1%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 375.00 cents and EPS of 519.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.58%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 20.19. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 527.8, implying annual growth of -8.2%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 369.9, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 19.9.

Forecast for FY23:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 395.00 cents and EPS of 544.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.77%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 19.26. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 557.1, implying annual growth of 5.6%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 413.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.9%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 18.8.

Market Sentiment: -0.6

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

COH COCHLEAR LIMITED

Medical Equipment & Devices - Overnight Price: $216.95

Wilsons rates ((COH)) as Upgrade to Overweight from Market Weight (1) -

Wilsons highlights Cochlear is proving it can withstand poor markets better than listed peers, noting signs of recovery for cochlear implant market primary referral volumes and sustained expectations of excess cash returns are both positives for the company's outlook.

The broker has also previewed the company's Nucleus 8 processor upgrade, noting a 40% improvement in productivity and anticipating the processor can support a 13% revenue compound annual growth rate for Services in its first four years.

The rating is upgraded to Overweight from Market Weight and the target price increases to $235.00 from $217.21.

This report was published on May 18, 2022.

Target price is $235.00 Current Price is $216.95 Difference: $18.05

If COH meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 8% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $227.58, suggesting upside of 4.9%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 307.80 cents and EPS of 433.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.42%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 50.05. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 427.7, implying annual growth of -13.9%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 290.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 50.7.

Forecast for FY23:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 340.00 cents and EPS of 485.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.57%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 44.66. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 479.0, implying annual growth of 12.0%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 329.4, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 45.3.

Market Sentiment: 0.5

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

CYC CYCLOPHARM LIMITED

Medical Equipment & Devices - Overnight Price: $1.36

Bell Potter rates ((CYC)) as Hold (3) -

Cyclopharm has updated its US launch plans for its Technegas system (which is used for functional lung imaging and diagnosis of pulmonary embolism in patients contra indicated for CT scan) at the annual shareholders meeting and no revenue or earnings guidance was provided.

The company expects to finalise its response to the FDA's Complete Response Letter in the September quarter and the FDA review process takes about six months, reaffirming a mid-2023 announcement.

Bell Potter says approval would place the company among Australia's medical elite but there are no guarantees and there is long road to hoe between here and there.

Management expects approval and is building about 200 Technegas flow generators in anticipation, and plans to use its rapid market entry plan of supplying zero-cost supply into US hospitals, expecting strong demand.

After launch, the company plans to convert 80% of the Technegas market within five years (based upon launches in other countries) - well ahead of Bell Potter's estimate.

The broker expects modest cash burn in 2022 but notes the company is well capitalised.

Hold rating retained. Target price falls to $1.48 from $1.60 to reflect growth stock de-rating.

This report was published on May 18, 2022.

Target price is $1.48 Current Price is $1.36 Difference: $0.12

If CYC meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 9% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY22:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 1.00 cents and EPS of minus 4.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 0.74%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 33.17.

Forecast for FY23:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 1.00 cents and EPS of minus 7.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 0.74%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 18.13.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

EHL EMECO HOLDINGS LIMITED

Mining Sector Contracting - Overnight Price: $0.80

Jarden rates ((EHL)) as Buy (1) -

Jarden believes the market is failing to capture higher forecast earnings growth for mining services companies relative to mining companies.

This higher growth means mining service stocks are trading at a price/earnings growth (PEG) multiple of only 1.6x, compared to 12.7x for mining stocks, explains the analyst.

The broker has a Buy rating on Emeco Holdings and sets a $1.50 price target.

This report was published on May 18, 2022.

Target price is $1.50 Current Price is $0.80 Difference: $0.7

If EHL meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 87% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources