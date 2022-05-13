Pendal Navigates Volatility With Cost Control

Australia | 10:34 AM

Evidence of cost control in Pendal Group’s latest market update should benefit the fund manager as volatile market conditions continue.

-Positive underlying trends, but a weaker top line result from Pendal Group in the first half

-Underlying profits largely beat market expectations, driven by cost control and management revenue

-A continuation of these trends should set up the company well in a volatile environment

By Danielle Austin

Lower than anticipated costs and higher investment income supported investment management company Pendal Group's ((PDL)) strong first half result, delivering underlying profits of $131.4m, up 49% year on year, while operating profits of $153m were 17% ahead of consensus expectations despite operating expenses increasing 20% year on year to $209.6m on a full contribution from the Thompson, Siegel & Walmsley (TSW) acquisition.

While strong cost control was a sizeable contributor to the result, with lower costs attributed to 25% of the beat, a further 20% of the beat was driven by a higher management fee margin of 48 basis points, allowing for fees of $317.7m in the half, up 35.2% year on year. With 10% of the beat attributed to a lower tax rate, the remaining 40% was attributed to one-off higher non-operating income. A reported 42% contribution to the profit margin from the TSW acquisition in the first half, up from 37% year on year, spurred the improved profit margin.

While the company’s operating performance was a result highlight, outflows remained a feature with negative market movements and international equities outflows contributing $5.6bn and $3.3bn respectively. Total net outflows over the half totalled $7.5bn, although this moderated substantially from $6.8bn in the first quarter to $0.7bn in the second quarter.

L

Looking forward for Pendal Group

Looking forward, cost control continues to be a feature of Pendal’s near-term outlook. Suggesting a normalisation of costs in the coming half and a second half cost skew, the company reduced its full year fixed-cost growth guidance to 3-5% from a previous 6-8%, excluding costs relating to the TSW acquisition.

Given the current volatility of market conditions, Pendal expects to maintain a flexible approach to investment, diversifying product range, leveraging global footprints and attracting best in class talent to support sustainable, long-term growth. The company has also suggested it will consider small, bolt on, accretive acquisitions, with its net cash position suggesting sizeable room for acquisitive growth, but it does not intend to seek major acquisition opportunities while it focuses on the integration of TSW.