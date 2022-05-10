InEight takes up residence at Melbourne Connect as founding member of Australia’s newest innovation precinct

PR NewsWire | 9:00 AM

MELBOURNE, Australia, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — InEight Inc., a global leader in capital project management software, has today announced its Australia based subsidiary – InEight Pty Ltd. ("InEight") – is one of the founding members of Melbourne Connect, a purpose-built innovation precinct created by The University of Melbourne in partnership with a consortium led by LendLease.

InEight’s relocation into the precinct follows a sustained period of growth for the business, providing the ideal environment for the next phase of the company’s development and expansion in Australia and the Asia-Pacific region.

Designed by leading architect Woods Bagot, the visually and functionally daring workspace was created to foster a culture of collaboration by bringing together like-minded industry innovators and subject matter experts via the University’s interdisciplinary expertise.

"This feels like a natural fit for InEight," says Rob Bryant, APAC Executive Vice President for InEight. "Working alongside other world-class technology businesses, engineering research firms, tech start-ups, and higher degree students in the engineering and data application environment, our team members are sure to be inspired every day. I have every expectation this move will be a further catalyst for innovation and purposeful partnerships for InEight."

The Executive Director at Melbourne Connect, Professor Eduard Hovy said the addition of InEight to the innovation precinct will make a significant contribution to Melbourne’s tech and research scene.

"InEight’s commitment to investment in education, research and development and advancement in smart technology, make them an ideal fit for the precinct," said Professor Hovy.

With technology playing a central role in the evolution of the construction industry, Bryant believes that the Melbourne Connect partnership will enable InEight to continue to push the boundaries of how projects can be managed and delivered.

"The growing appetite for digital transformation across Australia and the Asia-Pacific region will continue to fuel the evolution of the construction sector in 2022 and beyond.

The adoption of smart technology and data will be critical in facilitating a more collaborative approach, reducing inefficiencies and risk with digital data and processes, building skillsets to fill the talent pipeline, and delivering stronger project outcomes. Being part of a community focused on innovation and knowledge sharing presents an unparalleled opportunity to drive innovation in the construction sector," said Bryant.

Creating an environment that can accommodate the working practices for the InEight team through the years ahead was a crucial consideration. Flexible and collaborative spaces, as well as quiet and break areas were detailed in the design brief.

"We’ve created a space with purpose, one that will help our team be comfortable and efficient, delivering their best in the time they spend in our office.

Whilst we have moved globally to a flexible workplace policy, we still wanted to create a place where our community, teams, clients, industry partners and collaborators can come together. A destination that represents our culture and values. I’m confident we have done that at Melbourne Connect." said Bryant.

InEight joins a host of thought leaders and innovators in calling Melbourne Connect home including the University’s Faculty of Engineering and Information Technology, interdisciplinary groups and industry partners.

Images and interviews with Rob Bryant APAC Executive Vice President for InEight and Eduard Hovy Executive Director for Melbourne Connect available on request.

Media contact:

Steven Reilly at TEAM LEWIS

E: steven.reilly@teamlewis

T: 0431 711 470

Lynnette Foo at Melbourne Connect

E: lynnette.foo@unimelb.edu.au

T: 0468 564 778

About InEight

InEight Inc., provides field-tested project management software for the owners, contractors, engineers and architects who are building the world around us. Over 575,000 users and more than 850 customers worldwide rely on InEight for real-time insights that help manage risk and keep projects on schedule and under budget across the entire life cycle.

From pre-planning to design, from estimating to scheduling, and from field execution to turnover, InEight has powered more than $1 trillion in projects globally across infrastructure, public sector, energy and power, oil, gas and chemical, mining, and commercial. For more information, follow InEight on LinkedIn or visit InEight.com .

About Melbourne Connect



Powered by The University of Melbourne in partnership with a consortium led by Lendlease, global real estate and investment group, Melbourne Connect brings together world-class researchers, government, industry, entrepreneurs and higher-degree students in a purpose-built innovation precinct right in the heart of Carlton.

Drawing on the University’s expertise across emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, robotics, computer-science and cybersecurity, Melbourne Connect is a digital and data powerhouse with the people, place and programs at the precinct designed to help unlock digitally driven, data-enabled and socially responsible solutions to our most pressing challenges. For more information, follow Melbourne Connect on LinkedIn or visit the website.

Logo – https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/715598/InEight_Logo.jpg?p=medium600

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms