Sungrow Signed 150MW Distribution Agreement with Raystech Group During Smart Energy Expo 2022

SYDNEY, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — May 4, 2022, Sungrow, the global leading inverter solution supplier for renewables, announced it signed 150MW distribution contract of PV inverter and ESS with Raystech to initiate their distribution cooperation in Australian market.



Raystech Group is an international brand in renewable energy wholesale distribution in Australia and New Zealand. It offers a vast portfolio of products to lots of installers, retailers and wholesalers. Signing it as its distributor, Sungrow will make a best use of its extensive sales and service network and large customer base to enhance its brand influences and penetrate into more segments in Australian and New Zealand market. Through the initial 150MW sales contract, Sungrow will provide its high-quality residential and C&I inverters and ESS, such as the most popular hybrid inverter SH5.0RS, SBR batteries, and the updated commercial inverter SG125XC-P2.

Joe Zhou, Sungrow Australia Country Manager expressed: "The newly-established partnership between Sungrow and Raystech reinforces our commitment to the Australian renewable energy industry. We believe there is a good synergy between Sungrow’s industry leadership in PV and ESS solutions and Raystech’s competence of wholesale distribution. We look forward to supplying more Australian households and C&I facilities with Raystech in the future."

Mark Miao, the Executive Director of Raystech Group added: "It is a great pleasure and opportunity to the Raystech Team as being the distributor of the most popular inverter brand in the Australian market. Through this partnership, we will cooperate with Sungrow to penetrate into more segments in the Australian and New Zealand market."

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. ("Sungrow") is the world’s most bankable inverter brand with over 224 GW installed worldwide as of December 2021. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions and EV charging station solutions. With a strong 25-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power installations in over 150 countries. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting: www.sungrowpower.com.

About Raystech:

Raystech Group ("Raystech") is an international brand in renewable energy wholesale distribution with footprints in Australia and New Zealand. Raystech operates in Australia and New Zealand with self-operated sales offices and distribution centres in major cities providing a comprehensive solar solution to our clients. It has set an expansion plan for the near future with investments into our distribution centres and network around the country to support the fast-growing business.

Learn more about Raystech Group by visiting: https://www.raystech.com.au/

