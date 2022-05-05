New UTS Master of Artificial Intelligence prepares students for future Industry 5.0

PR NewsWire | 8:00 AM

SYDNEY, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ —The University of Technology Sydney (UTS) has this week announced the launch of two postgraduate courses in artificial intelligence (AI).



The Master of Artificial Intelligence at the University of Technology Sydney will prepare students for Industry 5.0.

The Master of Artificial Intelligence and Graduate Diploma in Artificial Intelligence have been designed to respond to global demand for skilled professionals who can design and deploy advanced AI solutions across a wide range of industries.

"As the #1-ranked university for artificial intelligence research in Australia and #10 in the world, according to the 2020 AI Research Index, UTS is uniquely placed to deliver advanced AI theoretical foundations, transformational AI technologies and research-learning integration opportunities in this highly competitive field," said Australian Laureate Professor Jie Lu, Director of the Australian Artificial Intelligence Institute at UTS.

These courses are part of a broad suite of UTS research and programs that are positioning the university as a leader in embracing Industry 5.0.

Also called the fifth industrial revolution, this new era will see humans leverage the technological gains of Industry 4.0, which was focused heavily on machine learning, automation, Big Data and the Internet of Things, and transform them into collaborative human-machine solutions to a vast range of challenges.

"UTS has demonstrated many successes in the responsible use of technologies to deliver digital transformations for societal benefit. These courses utilise UTS’s strength in AI and Data Science to cultivate industry-ready talent for Australia’s success in future Industry 5.0," said Distinguished Professor Fang Chen, Executive Director, UTS Data Science and the Director of the UTS Data Science Institute.

"We have a focus on the design of advanced AI applications to assist humans in a wide range of areas, such as smart manufacturing, autonomous driving, smart healthcare, smart education and personalised services, to improve quality of living and bring impactful success to our society."

In addition to course offerings in AI, UTS is also producing tech-integrated research and teaching opportunities in sustainability, business, fashion and textiles, and criminology, among other disciplines. These outputs build on UTS’s reputation as a university of technology and its capacity to prepare students for new technological horizons.

Applications for the UTS Master of Artificial Intelligence are now open.

The University of Technology Sydney (UTS) is the #1-ranked Australian university for computer science and engineering (ARWU Global Ranking of Academic Subjects 2021) and AI research (2020 AI Research Index). For more information visit uts.edu.au.

