Copper: Short Term Pain, Long Term Gain

Technicals | 11:05 AM

Bottom Line 05/05/22

Daily Trend: Down

Weekly Trend: Down

Monthly Trend: Down

Support Levels: $3.88 / $3.50 (July 2022 )

Resistance Levels: $5.17 (all-time highs)

[All prices Comex futures US$/lb]

Technical Discussion

Reasons to remain bullish longer-term :

→ copper surpluses suppressing price in the past yet strong demand likely in a clean energy environment

→ $3.50 old resistance has potentially reverted to support

→ price action corrective since mid-2006, yet the move off the March 2020 lows has reverted to impulsive

→ the immediate consolidation phase is shallow and should prove bullish eventually

We are sticking to the weekly chart to cut out some of the noise being witnessed at the moment. Stepping back a bit we continue to remain buoyed by the bounce off the higher degree Wave-[B] from back in March 2020, with our positioning of the trend now looking for price to head higher longer term as part of a higher degree Wave-[C].

Now we could embark on this move as an (A)-(B)-(C) pattern north where post price breaking out we witness it heading higher towards $7.00 via an equality move. Or if the higher degree Wave-[C] unfolds as a 5-wave pattern, then we could easily head well beyond this $7.00 target over the next couple of years.

Right at this juncture, we have the start of this move already locking in a Wave-(1) or (A) high in May 2021, with the Wave-(2) or (B) now highly evolved after having been 12 months in the making so far. The pattern is loosely an Elliott ascending triangle that has 5-internal swings. And by all accounts it should now be completed at the recent low circa $4.20. The triangle pattern remains nice and shallow which is positive, is hovering around the all-time highs, with price presently oversold on both the weeklies and dailies. So even though buyers have yet to return to the playing pitch, they could now be getting very close to making a reappearance. The bullish breakout is above the Wave-D high circa $5.06.

Trading Strategy

We are presently long at $4.85 with initial stops placed at $4.12 which is just below the Wave-C low of the immediate pattern. Ideally, we didn’t want to see the pattern extend like it has with 5-internal swings. The consequence of this is that price has now made its way back to near our stop as part of the proposed Wave-E. Not ideal yet we just have to manage things accordingly when things don’t go to plan. So all we can do is respect the stop at $4.12 and see if we can continue to keep clear of the negative noise that has been hanging around over the past few weeks.

Re-published with permission of the publisher. www.thechartist.com.au All copyright remains with the publisher. The above views expressed are not by association FNArena's (see our disclaimer).

This report may contain advice that has been prepared by The Chartist Pty Ltd (ABN 40 641 323 051). The Chartist Pty Ltd is a Corporate Authorised Representative (CAR No. 1282007) of Shartru Wealth Management Pty Ltd ABN 46 158 536 871, AFSL 422409. Any advice is considered general advice and has been prepared without taking into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. Because of that, before acting on this advice you should therefore consider the appropriateness of the advice having regard to your situation and your own objectives, financial situation and needs. We recommend you obtain financial, legal and taxation advice before making any financial investment decision. If the advice relates to the acquisition, or possible acquisition, of a product (other than a security e.g. a CFD) then the client should obtain the relevant Product Disclosure Document and consider it before making any decision about whether to acquire the product. Past performance is not a reliable indication of future performance. This material has been prepared based on information believed to be accurate at the time of publication. Subsequent changes in circumstances may occur at any time and may impact the accuracy of the information.

Risk Disclosure Statement

THE RISK OF LOSS IN TRADING SECURITIES AND LEVERAGED INSTRUMENTS I.E. DERIVATIVES, SUCH AS FUTURES, OPTIONS AND CONTRACTS FOR DIFFERENCE CAN BE SUBSTANTIAL. YOU SHOULD THEREFORE CAREFULLY CONSIDER YOUR OBJECTIVES, FINANCIAL SITUATION, NEEDS AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT PERSONAL CIRCUMSTANCES TO DETERMINE WHETHER SUCH TRADING IS SUITABLE FOR YOU. THE HIGH DEGREE OF LEVERAGE THAT IS OFTEN OBTAINABLE IN FUTURES, OPTIONS AND CONTRACTS FOR DIFFERENCE TRADING CAN WORK AGAINST YOU AS WELL AS FOR YOU. THE USE OF LEVERAGE CAN LEAD TO LARGE LOSSES AS WELL AS GAINS. THIS BRIEF STATEMENT CANNOT DISCLOSE ALL OF THE RISKS AND OTHER SIGNIFICANT ASPECTS OF SECURITIES AND DERIVATIVES MARKETS. THEREFORE, YOU SHOULD CONSULT YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISOR OR ACCOUNTANT TO DETERMINE WHETHER TRADING IN SECURITIES AND DERIVATIVES PRODUCTS IS APPROPRIATE FOR YOU IN LIGHT OF YOUR FINANCIAL CIRCUMSTANCES.

Technical limitations If you are reading this story through a third party distribution channel and you cannot see charts included, we apologise, but technical limitations are to blame.

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: "Your Feedback (Thank You)" – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms