Vectra Research: 85% of ANZ Security Leaders Think Outdated Security Approaches are Failing in the Face of Modern Cyber Threats

SYDNEY, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Vectra AI , a leader in threat detection and response, today released a new report highlighting how today’s organisations are continuing to fail, tackling complex, modern cyber threats using outdated methods.

Vectra’s Security Leaders Research Report found that legacy thinking has security leaders and businesses investing in solutions that rely on outdated approaches, and the debate between detection versus prevention solutions is coming to a head.

The report, part of a global study by Sapio Research study, includes insights from 200 security decision makers working at organisations with 500+ employees across Australia and New Zealand.

Key findings include:

The majority (85% ANZ, 83% global) agreed that traditional approaches don’t protect against modern threats, and only 40% were confident their security tools would protect against sophisticated attacks

More than half (58% ANZ, 79% global) reported they purchased a security solution that has failed on at least one occasion

More than half (60% ANZ, 64% global) are worried their tools have missed something, and 57% feel it’s possible or likely they’ve been breached while being unaware of it happening

86% believe cybersecurity decisions made by the C-Suite are influenced by relationships with legacy vendors (83% global), and 45% (54% global) said they are a decade behind on security discussions

Of those who’ve read regulatory guidance, 93% found it somewhat useful, and 80% feel regulators have a strong enough understanding of the harsh realities that security teams face

Chris Fisher, Director of Security Engineering APJ, Vectra, commented: "New technology is coming but effectively protecting against threats requires a mindset shift. We need to say, what do we need to be doing differently? We need to look at detection and response, and the likes of machine learning to better understand attacker behaviour."

Legacy thinking, ineffective investment, and lack of awareness among boards are ongoing challenges with 45% of respondents saying the board is a decade behind when it comes to discussions on security.

The study found that security leaders are resigned to attackers being one step ahead with most respondents aware their security tools were failing, leading to concerns about missing threats until it’s too late.

About the research: to download Vectra’s Security Leaders Research Report, please click here.

