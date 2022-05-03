Pivotel Selects Accedian’s Skylight Solution to Deliver End-to-end Service Assurance for its Australian Based Rural, Remote and Regional Customers

PR NewsWire | 4:14 AM

SYDNEY, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Accedian, a leader in performance analytics and end user experience solutions, has been selected by Pivotel, Australia’s leading remote communication specialists, to provide next-generation service assurance for their rural, remote and regionally located customers.

Pivotel provides essential communication solutions through satellite and mobile technologies that connect customers across Australia and New Zealand who do not have access to traditional mobile services. In Australia, approximately 67% of the landmass does not have access to mobile phone coverage, and with over 50% of the country occupied by farmers, remote communities, emergency services, and industry, many rely on networks like Pivotel’s for critical communication services.

To continue delivering exceptional customer experiences and to support the deployment of reliable coverage and connectivity services into regional Australia, Pivotel deployed Accedian’s Skylight solution to increase the performance of its network services, delivering real-time, microsecond-level visibility for end-to-end assurance. Skylight enables Pivotel to proactively manage their network and applications to achieve greater customer satisfaction through the flawless delivery of their services.

"Providing our customers with high-quality and reliable communication solutions are among the main priorities for our business today. When we began a recent project, we needed to ensure that the level of service we were providing our users was of the highest standard possible. Accedian’s Skylight platform has allowed us to monitor the performance of the service, meaning we can better serve our end customers and ensure that no disruptions will impact their overall experience," said Michael Keaney, CTO of Pivotel.

"We are delighted to partner with Pivotel to provide increased control and visibility to their network and services," added Anthony McLachlan, VP of Sales, Asia Pacific, for Accedian. "Pivotel plays a truly strategic and unique role in providing critical communication services throughout rural and remote Australia. The deployment of Skylight helps Pivotel guarantee an enhanced, reliable, and high-performing network to their customers, supporting them for their every need with quality assured services at all times."

