Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – May 03, 2022

AND ANZ ARX CMM EDV EML (2) LME NTO PBH RHC RMD SDR UMG

AND ANSARADA GROUP LIMITED

Software & Services - Overnight Price: $1.90

Moelis rates ((AND)) as Buy (1) -

Ansarada Group's March-quarter trading update pleased Moelis, and the company finished the quarter with net cash of $21.1m and free cash flow of $0.1m.

Revenue slipped during the quarter but the broker expects the company will log record revenue in the June quarter.

Moelis appreciates the company's track record, its cash position and its subscription pricing model.

Hold rating retained. Target price is $2.27.

This report was published on April 27, 2022.

Target price is $2.27 Current Price is $1.90 Difference: $0.37

If AND meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 19% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 2.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 79.17.

Forecast for FY23:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 2.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 86.36.

Market Sentiment: 0.0

ANZ AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED

Banks - Overnight Price: $27.30

Goldman Sachs rates ((ANZ)) as Buy (1) -

ANZ Bank announced its first half after-tax profits will be impacted by a number of large items, amounting to -$32m.

Goldman Sachs has revised down the full-year EPS forecast by -2% in 2022 and -1.1% in 2023. The price target has moved to $32.51 from $32.74.

The broker says potential downside risks to forecasts come from lending competition and potential impact on net interest margins as well as from macro-economic headwinds from slowing growth in Australia/NZ/Asia.

The Buy-rating is maintained.

This report was published on April 29, 2022.

Target price is $32.51 Current Price is $27.30 Difference: $5.21

If ANZ meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 19% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $29.45, suggesting upside of 7.9%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in September.

Forecast for FY22:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 145.00 cents and EPS of 205.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.31%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 13.31. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 201.1, implying annual growth of -7.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 144.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 5.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 13.6.

Forecast for FY23:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 155.00 cents and EPS of 225.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.68%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 12.12. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 222.8, implying annual growth of 10.8%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 157.8, implying a prospective dividend yield of 5.8%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 12.3.

Market Sentiment: 0.6

ARX AROA BIOSURGERY LIMITED

Pharmaceuticals & Biotech/Lifesciences - Overnight Price: $0.85

Wilsons rates ((ARX)) as Overweight (1) -

Aroa Biosurgery's FY22 reported revenue was a 7.4% beat versus Wilsons forecast. As no disclosure was provided at the product level, it's estimated OviTex/PRS sales to US partner TELA Bio made strong 2H contributions.

The analyst awaits FY22 results on May 24 though anticipates the 2H22 performance may lead to modest upgrades to the FY23 forecast. Growth in MYRIAD and the launch of SYMPHONY is expected to boost the US business in FY23.

The Overweight rating and $1.75 price target is maintained.

This report was published on April 27, 2022.

Target price is $1.75 Current Price is $0.85 Difference: $0.9

If ARX meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 106% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in March.

Forecast for FY23:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 2.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 35.42.

Forecast for FY24:

CMM CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED

Gold & Silver - Overnight Price: $4.08

Canaccord Genuity rates ((CMM)) as Buy (1) -

In the March quarter Capricorn Metals produced 31.8koz at an all-in-sustaining cost (AISC) of $1,086/oz, a slight beat versus Canaccord Genuity's forecast. Management expects to achieve the top-end of the unchanged FY22 guidance range of 110-120koz.

After a roll forward of the broker's valuation model and updating for the 3Q result, the analyst lowers the target price to $4.20 from $4.25.

The broker highlights the company remains on track for a September quarter updated resource and maiden reserve for the recently acquired Mt Gibson gold project.

This report was published on April 27, 2022.

Target price is $4.20 Current Price is $4.08 Difference: $0.12

If CMM meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 3% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 27.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 15.11.

Forecast for FY23:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 32.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 12.75.

Market Sentiment: -1.0

