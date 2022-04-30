Validity Group enhances its solution range with the addition of Easy Redmine 11+ Project Management

PR NewsWire | 7:30 AM

Project Management Made Better, Easier, and More Affordable for All.

Key details of Validity’s Easy Redmine 11+ Project Management platform:

Complete, extendable, & versatile.

Easy to set up & use.

Quick & secure.

Easy Redmine mobile app.

Available as Cloud or On-premise.

Perfect for every size of organisation.

Across all sectors.

Multiple plugins.

FREE 30-day Trial.

MELBOURNE, Australia, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ – Validity Group, an established boutique business consulting company, has announced that it has significantly enhanced its solution range with the signing of a Distribution Agreement with Easy Software (London). The addition of this exceptional Project Management platform expands every organisation’s accessibility to this highly impressive and growing solution.



Try it free for 30 days and see for yourself why Easy Redmine is the number one project management platform, trusted by over 3,500 businesses globally.

The demand for open-source project planning alternatives can now be satisfied with a platform that is amazingly user friendly, requires no heavy-duty training as it is highly intuitive for all users, and suits the needs and demands of all sized organisations in all industry and government sectors.

"Our goal is to make our clients successful, and the addition of Easy Redmine 11+ Project Management delivers exactly on that" said Validity Group CEO, Chris Tandridge. A highly affordable and easy-to-use solution for any sized business and organisation makes this an attractive solution for consideration, and a 30-day FREE trial clearly demonstrates to everyone just how easy and applicable it is.

Full-featured, SSL protected test drive. No credit card or installation required

One attractive element of the obligation-free trial is that Validity Group does not require your credit card details to set up your trial. Your email address is all you need to test drive and determine whether this is the right solution for your organisation. Customer ease of use is important, and ease of integration and security are always paramount. All of these requirements are met by this amazing tool. This obligation-free test drive is a key example of how Validity Group and Easy Redmine together demonstrate customer centricity.

As with all test drives, it is full featured to allow customers to explore all functionalities and capabilities of the platform. Customers can then select the solution level that best suits their needs. And of course, upgrading down the track is quick, easy, and simple. Easy Redmine has the unique distinction of being available either in the Cloud or on the clients’ servers, meaning that every financial institution, government department or indeed any organisation concerned about the security in the cloud can now solve that problem easily and affordably.

"We understand and appreciate that several organisations are not able to use our cloud-based version, so having a solution specifically designed to meet their needs is extremely important. Having an onsite version is an important aspect for a great many clients and we are delighted to be able to deliver on that."

Used by hundreds of thousands of organisations of all different sizes and across every sector around the world is a strong indicator of how applicable and useful the Easy Redmine project management platform really is. The FREE 30-day trial is a tremendous offer to potential clients to ensure that they can – risk free – evaluate how applicable this platform is to them and their needs.

The most wanted Redmine features in one upgrade

Easy Redmine is a complete and extendable Redmine upgrade. The new mobile design, combined with the most wanted plugins and features, provides a more enjoyable project management experience, improved communications, better user experience, and increased productivity. It is further extendable with plugins for Resources, Agile, Finances, CRM, Help Desk and DevOps.

The user reaction to Easy Redmine is always extremely positive, whether they are experienced or beginner-level project teams. The platform is highly intuitive and user friendly and that makes people, projects, and organisations successful.

Validity Group sees the addition of Easy Redmine as a key ingredient for success of all its customers. It is an ideal adjunct to Validity’s established and proven solution range of Selection Assessments, Microlearning (Qstream®) and Coaching programs, all of which are about driving business results through any organisation’s best asset – their people. And by making them available for online purchase, further supports the success and requirements of clients everywhere.

"Businesses and organisations who want to use innovative ideas to drive their success and want to be at the forefront of their competition will quickly identify Easy Redmine Project Management as the ideal solution."

About Validity Group

Headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, Validity Group Pty Ltd is a boutique consulting company operating internationally that helps organisations drive successful business results by investing in their best asset – their people. With four key, specially curated solutions, Validity partners with its clients to help them select, develop, and retain their best performers.

For further information please contact:

Validity Group Pty Ltd

Level 27, 101 Collins Street

Melbourne, 3000

Victoria, Australia

info@validity.group | validity.group

