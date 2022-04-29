Iron Ore Miners: Buy The Dips

Technicals | 11:36 AM

Bottom Line 28/04/22

Daily Trend: Down

Weekly Trend: Up

Monthly Trend: Up

Support Levels: $78.33 / $54.40

Resistance Levels: $180.00 – $190.00

[All prices US$/t]

Technical Discussion

Reasons to revert to neutral:

→ Chinese demand has weakened for now yet may only be temporary

→ relentless production by the majors is still in force

→ larger higher degree multi-year [A]-[B]-[C] move north is confirmed as having completed

→ midpoint Wave-[X] low now potentially locked in although this has yet to prove

As we mentioned in our video there are two ways to interpret the trend now. The first is that the Wave-[C] high that has locked in circa $219.77 is significant. Which means it is not going to be broken above for some time to come. Potentially for many years. The second option is that longer-term price is going to build towards a larger double zig-zag move north unfolding, that will target up towards $275.00 eventually.

So looking at the first option. After a multi-year run north off the 2015 lows via a higher degree 3-wave pattern, there is no reason not to think that we now have a significant high locked in as part of the higher degree Wave-[C] completion. For those that have been following our reviews over the past 12 months, you will know that this has been proposed within our analysis for some time and has remained an option ever since. So basically what this would look like is price action now evolving within a larger sideways consolidation phase. So on a smaller scale, something along the lines of how the Shanghai Composite price chart has behaved ever since the 2007 highs locked into place (see tonight’s review).

The second option is decidedly more bullish. Proposing that what is unfolding longer term is a double zig-zag move to the upside. So with the middle Wave-[X] now in place at the recent $91.98 November lows, price is now going to slowly evolve to the upside via another higher degree [A]-[B]-[C] move. With equality targets measuring up towards $275.00. It’s a valid interpretation of the bigger picture trend as well. We will continue to monitor.

Trading Strategy

‘We could get some decent upside in the Iron Ore sector from here as stated if our counter-trend move north plays out over the coming months. So short to medium term trading plays on the long side may prove beneficial.’

The above from our previous reviews aligned to the Wave-[X] low locking in, continues to hold strong. Even though the weekly chart is well overbought, the daily is oversold. So the usual ASX suspects are always worth considering on the dips if and when any low-risk opportunities start to develop. Such as BHP, FMG, and RIO or even keep an eye on some of the small to mid-caps like MGX.

Re-published with permission of the publisher. www.thechartist.com.au All copyright remains with the publisher. The above views expressed are not by association FNArena's (see our disclaimer).

This report may contain advice that has been prepared by The Chartist Pty Ltd (ABN 40 641 323 051). The Chartist Pty Ltd is a Corporate Authorised Representative (CAR No. 1282007) of Shartru Wealth Management Pty Ltd ABN 46 158 536 871, AFSL 422409. Any advice is considered general advice and has been prepared without taking into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. Because of that, before acting on this advice you should therefore consider the appropriateness of the advice having regard to your situation and your own objectives, financial situation and needs. We recommend you obtain financial, legal and taxation advice before making any financial investment decision. If the advice relates to the acquisition, or possible acquisition, of a product (other than a security e.g. a CFD) then the client should obtain the relevant Product Disclosure Document and consider it before making any decision about whether to acquire the product. Past performance is not a reliable indication of future performance. This material has been prepared based on information believed to be accurate at the time of publication. Subsequent changes in circumstances may occur at any time and may impact the accuracy of the information.

Risk Disclosure Statement

THE RISK OF LOSS IN TRADING SECURITIES AND LEVERAGED INSTRUMENTS I.E. DERIVATIVES, SUCH AS FUTURES, OPTIONS AND CONTRACTS FOR DIFFERENCE CAN BE SUBSTANTIAL. YOU SHOULD THEREFORE CAREFULLY CONSIDER YOUR OBJECTIVES, FINANCIAL SITUATION, NEEDS AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT PERSONAL CIRCUMSTANCES TO DETERMINE WHETHER SUCH TRADING IS SUITABLE FOR YOU. THE HIGH DEGREE OF LEVERAGE THAT IS OFTEN OBTAINABLE IN FUTURES, OPTIONS AND CONTRACTS FOR DIFFERENCE TRADING CAN WORK AGAINST YOU AS WELL AS FOR YOU. THE USE OF LEVERAGE CAN LEAD TO LARGE LOSSES AS WELL AS GAINS. THIS BRIEF STATEMENT CANNOT DISCLOSE ALL OF THE RISKS AND OTHER SIGNIFICANT ASPECTS OF SECURITIES AND DERIVATIVES MARKETS. THEREFORE, YOU SHOULD CONSULT YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISOR OR ACCOUNTANT TO DETERMINE WHETHER TRADING IN SECURITIES AND DERIVATIVES PRODUCTS IS APPROPRIATE FOR YOU IN LIGHT OF YOUR FINANCIAL CIRCUMSTANCES.

Technical limitations If you are reading this story through a third party distribution channel and you cannot see charts included, we apologise, but technical limitations are to blame.

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: "Your Feedback (Thank You)" – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms