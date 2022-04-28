High growth NewLaw Digital Innovator Sprintlaw chooses Annature as exclusive eSigning platform

PR NewsWire | 11:42 AM

BRISBANE, Australia, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ – Annature is rapidly becoming the eSigning platform of choice for the nation’s high growth digital law firms – today announcing Sprintlaw as a new partner.



"We’re pleased with our continuing growth and recognition by another digital and innovative Australian law firm. Sprintlaw could see the unique and unparalleled value in what we offer. Easy Integration. Affordable. Customisable. Bank-grade security. Scalable. We congratulate them on their forthcoming expansion into the UK."

Now in its fifth year, the award-winning Sprintlaw operates on a fixed-fee basis to make quality legal services faster, simpler, and more affordable for small business owners and entrepreneurs.

"We replaced our existing system with Annature because it offers much more value for our subscription members. With the Annature eSigning solution we have white-labelled an excellent eSigning offering which is now an extension of our technology strategy," said Alex Solo, Sprintlaw’s CEO, and co-founder.

As the leading Australian-owned eSigning solution with an integrated digital signature, identity verification, and payments platform built on blockchain technology, Annature offers integration with the world’s leading document management solutions and cloud storage providers. Its bank-grade security is underpinned by ISO 27001 certification to keep data, documents, and sensitive client information secure and onshore.

"We are all about supporting the growth of Australian business. Sprintlaw is right in this sweet spot with its expanding client base and affordable subscription model ideal for the vast number of small businesses in Australia," said Amreeta Abbott, CEO and Founder of Annature.

Having already serviced more than 30,000 clients, Sprintlaw added the subscription model after feedback from small business owners. Apart from having a legal need to use lawyers two or three times a year they needed a relationship that covered ad hoc small and related legal questions.

"Our customers need to draft contracts and contractual documents such as service and employment agreements. And help with getting them signed easily, returned, and stored. So, when we launched the eSignature tool its popularity was reflected by our subscription numbers jumping around 20%," says Alex Solo.

"For us, this is an ideal partnership. It was incredibly easy to implement, simple for our clients to use and very affordable. That suits our approach to a lightweight technology model."

Within weeks Sprintlaw will be launching into the UK and Annature eSigning will be available for subscription customers there.

"We’re pleased to note our continued growth in the legal sector with two of the most innovative digital first law firms – Sprint Law and LegalVision – now both using Annature," says Amreeta. "We are really proud to help power and congratulate Sprintlaw on their expansion into the UK."

For further information, please contact:

Cathryn van der Walt on 0402 327 633 | cathryn@annature.com.au

About Sprintlaw

Sprintlaw is a new type of law firm that operates completely online to make quality legal advice affordable for small busines owners and entrepreneurs. Operating under a lightweight tech-powered model and using custom-built automation technology it makes the firm’s legal services faster, simpler, and more reliable and a fraction the cost of traditional firms. The legal team have all trained at leading Australian firms and has specialist expertise in technology law, intellectual property law, contract drafting and review, corporate law, and commercial law.

About Amreeta Abbott

Amreeta Abbott is the CEO and Founder of Annature and award-winning entrepreneur behind NowInfinity. This industry-leading platform provided its cloud-based Documentation Suite, Corporate Messenger, Trust Register, and Super Comply products to more than 4,000 accounting firms responsible for around 750,000 entities. The company was sold to ASX-listed Class Limited (ASX: CL1) in 2020 for $25 million. Today, as a born innovator, she is either at the helm or on the board of a dynamic ecosystem of impressive multiple fintech organisations. www.amreetaabbott.com.au

About Annature

Annature is the leading Australian-owned eSigning solution with an integrated digital signature, identity verification, and payments platform built on blockchain technology. Founded by Amreeta Abbott in 2020, Annature delivers a complete ISO 27001 certified Digital Transaction Management (DTM) solution. Annature integrates with the world’s leading document management solutions and cloud storage providers for easy adoption. Being purpose-built for all industries – and working seamlessly with existing business tools – Annature helps business owners lower costs, improve engagement and elevate customer satisfaction. Annature has been designed for the secure digital age and is ISO 27001 certified. For more visit www.annature.com.au

