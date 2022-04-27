Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Apr 27, 2022

Daily Market Reports | 10:37 AM

AIS AERIS RESOURCES LIMITED

Copper - Overnight Price: $0.13

Bell Potter rates ((AIS)) as Buy (1) -

Aeris Resources has updated the outlook for Tritton copper operations. Annual copper production targets for FY23 and FY24 are 20-22,000t and 21-23,000t, respectively. Drilling reports also signal a 6m thick massive to semi-massive sulphide interval.

After a disappointing March quarter, with low mined output at both Tritton and Cracow, Bell Potter cuts FY22 earnings forecast by -33% amid downgraded guidance for Cracow.

A Buy rating is maintained. Target is raised to $0.25 from $0.21.

This report was published on April 22, 2022.

Target price is $0.25 Current Price is $0.13 Difference: $0.12

If AIS meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 92% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 2.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 6.50.

Forecast for FY23:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 4.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 3.10.

ALX ATLAS ARTERIA

Infrastructure & Utilities - Overnight Price: $6.85

Jarden rates ((ALX)) as Overweight (2) -

Jarden believes the re-election of Emmanuel Macron as the French president will allay market concerns regarding talk of nationalisation, reducing the regulatory risks.

Over the medium to longer term, the broker expects investment opportunities for Atlas Arteria from a resumption of the 2018 infrastructure agenda.

The main attraction in the stock, Jarden believes, is a relatively high dividend compared with industry peers and opportunities in Europe, while the potential change in the tolling regime and regulatory framework for Dulles Greenway could unlock value. Overweight rating and $7 target maintained.

This report was published on April 22, 2022.

Target price is $7.00 Current Price is $6.85 Difference: $0.15

If ALX meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 2% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $6.78, suggesting downside of -1.1%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY22:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 37.20 cents and EPS of 38.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.43%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 18.03. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 52.0, implying annual growth of 204.6%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 41.4, implying a prospective dividend yield of 6.0%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 13.2.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 49.10 cents and EPS of 47.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 7.17%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 14.42. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 57.0, implying annual growth of 9.6%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 48.1, implying a prospective dividend yield of 7.0%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 12.0.

Market Sentiment: 0.5

AMS ATOMOS LIMITED

Consumer Electronics - Overnight Price: $0.73

Shaw and Partners rates ((AMS)) as Buy (1) -

Atomos has launched two new products, Atomos Connect and Shogun Connect. The company has also acquired a partnership with Frame.io, and Adobe company. Guidance has been reiterated for revenue of $95m with a 12-15% EBITDA margin.

The new products will mean the company moves towards capturing revenue through the value chain via product and subscriptions compared with a predominantly hardware focus previously.

Shaw and Partners is confident revenue guidance will be achieved in FY22 and retains a Buy rating. Target is $1.80.

This report was published on April 22, 2022.

Target price is $1.80 Current Price is $0.73 Difference: $1.07

If AMS meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately 147% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 3.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 23.55.

Forecast for FY23:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 5.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 14.31.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

