Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Apr 20, 2022

5EA APE ASG BET BOQ CAR GDG GEM HUB IFL INA (2) JHG MFG NWL OCL PDL PPT PTM PWR RDY RHC TNE WTC XRO XTE

BET BETMAKERS TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED

Gaming - Overnight Price: $0.65

Sequoia rates ((BET)) as Initiation of coverage with Buy (1) -

Sequoia initiates coverage on business-to-business wagering technology and data company Betmakers Technology with a Buy rating and $0.77 target price.

The company is not a wagering company. It provides software and related technologies to racing authorities, racetrack owners,

sporting rights holders and wagering operators globally, explains the analyst.

The analyst believes the June 2021 acquisition of Sportech's US tote and digital assets delivered critical mass in revenue, customers and operations. In addition, the transaction significantly lifted exposure to the high-growth US gaming market.

Sequoia notes the company is actively seeking acquisitions which could add further upside.

This report was published on April 19, 2022.

Target price is $0.77 Current Price is $0.65 Difference: $0.12

If BET meets the Sequoia target it will return approximately 18% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Sequoia forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 0.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 325.00.

Forecast for FY23:

Sequoia forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 0.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 72.22.

BOQ BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED

Banks - Overnight Price: $7.94

Goldman Sachs rates ((BOQ)) as Buy (1) -

Following 1H results for Bank of Queensland, Goldman Sachs adjusts its cash EPS forecasts by 8.0%, -1.5% and -4.5%, respectively, driven by lower estimates for interest earnings assets and lower net interest margins.

More positively, there was a partial offset due to lower forecast expenses and bad and doubtful debts, explains the analyst. The target price falls to $9.34 from $9.84.

The Buy rating is maintained due to a positive cost performance and continued delivery of ME Bank synergies. In addition, there was considered to be ongoing strong above-system volume growth, supplemented by benefits from a transition to digital platforms.

This report was published on April 19, 2022.

Target price is $9.34 Current Price is $7.94 Difference: $1.4

If BOQ meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 18% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $9.73, suggesting upside of 22.5%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in August.

Forecast for FY22:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 45.00 cents and EPS of 73.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.67%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 10.88. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 75.7, implying annual growth of 13.1%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 46.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 5.9%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 10.5.

Forecast for FY23:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 47.00 cents and EPS of 72.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.92%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 11.03. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 77.0, implying annual growth of 1.7%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 51.8, implying a prospective dividend yield of 6.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 10.3.

Market Sentiment: 0.7

CAR CARSALES.COM LIMITED

Automobiles & Components - Overnight Price: $20.13

Jarden rates ((CAR)) as Underweight (4) -

As automotive sales are in the discretionary sector of the economy most impacted by the household wealth effect, Jarden decides to review auto-exposed stocks. This comes as potential headwinds loom from rising interest rates, petrol prices and inflation more generally.

The broker expects a counterbalance to these headwinds in Australia from pent-up demand, a strong pipeline of pre-sales and ongoing supply constraints. It's thought any demand weakness may either not occur or at least be delayed.

As Carsales are in an investment phase, the broker sees better relative value elsewhere across its wider coverage of the ASX. Upside risks are thought to include stronger results from Trader Interactive and stronger international markets penetration, with less investment.

The Underweight rating and $21.40 target price are maintained.

This report was published on April 14, 2022.

Target price is $21.40 Current Price is $20.13 Difference: $1.27

If CAR meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 6% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $24.00, suggesting upside of 19.2%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 51.40 cents and EPS of 64.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.55%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 31.36. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 67.6, implying annual growth of 28.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 54.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.7%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 29.8.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 57.20 cents and EPS of 71.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.84%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 28.15. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 78.7, implying annual growth of 16.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 64.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.2%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 25.6.

Market Sentiment: 0.3

GDG GENERATION DEVELOPMENT GROUP LIMITED

Wealth Management & Investments - Overnight Price: $1.68

Moelis rates ((GDG)) as Buy (1) -

Following Generation Development's March quarter update, Moelis maintains its Buy rating and lifts its target price to $2.02 from $1.90 to reflect an increased valuation for the annuities business.

The broker points out the launch of the new investment-linked annuities product adds a significantly growing division alongside Investment Bonds and Lonsec Group.

For Lonsec Group, the analyst estimates the platform for Lonsec Investment Solutions has hit scale with more than $3bn in funds under management (FUM).

This report was published on April 19, 2022.

Target price is $2.02 Current Price is $1.68 Difference: $0.34

If GDG meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 20% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 2.00 cents and EPS of 2.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.19%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 57.93.

Forecast for FY23:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 2.00 cents and EPS of 4.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.19%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 40.98.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

