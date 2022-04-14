Micro Focus and Kapish announce five-year global partnership to bring Content Manager customers a secure cloud future

PR NewsWire | 12:46 PM

BRISBANE, Australia, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Micro Focus and Kapish are delivering customers long-term certainty and security by extending their worldwide Content Manager Cloud agreement to a five-year term.

The global tech partnership provides secure cloud capability for Micro Focus’ Content Manager, helping government agencies and regulated organisations safely manage every step of their information flow.

The unique alliance with Kapish enables Micro Focus to provide Content Manager Select Software as a Service to almost 2000 enterprise customers globally.

The one-stop managed solution combines the strengths of Kapish’s well-established Content Manager Cloud, a secure SaaS solution for enterprise content management in the cloud; and Micro Focus’ longstanding ECM product, Content Manager.

The robust, innovative model lowers the total cost of ownership and offers unrivalled customer flexibility, accelerating digital transformation while meeting strict data sovereignty criteria.

The companies initially entered a three-year partnership last April, however the service’s rapid success fast-tracked the recent extension to a five-year deal.

The agreement follows recent major client wins for Kapish including contracts with Australian Government research agency CSIRO and international trade agency Austrade.

The decision also reflects a significant investment by Kapish in achieving IRAP assessment to a PROTECTED level and reaffirms the future of content management in a secure cloud environment.

Ryan Harris, General Manager at Kapish, said: "The extension of the valuable partnership to a five-year period is testament to the transformative power of Micro Focus deploying Content Manager Select Software as a Service in the cloud on our Kapish Content Manager Cloud platform. We value the peace of mind our cloud-based content management solutions have been able to offer government and corporate customers around the globe. As the APAC Micro Focus partner of the year, this extended partnership builds on phenomenal demand for a secure cloud content management offering and provides certainty to customers."

Peter Fuller, Managing Director at Micro Focus Australia & New Zealand, said: "Micro Focus is excited to be continuing our journey with Kapish. This offering provides a modern, SaaS-based solution to customers worldwide and enables us to deliver our industry-leading Content Manager solution as a fully managed service to address the ever-increasing demand to transform information governance in the secure cloud."

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms