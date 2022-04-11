Australian Eurovision contestant Sheldon Riley enters NFT music deal with CryptoCrewz.com

PR NewsWire | Apr 11 2022

MELBOURNE, Australia, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Sheldon Riley, the Australian avant-garde singer/songwriter, has signed an exclusive worldwide distribution deal with music tech platform CryptoCrewz.com to release his Eurovision entry song "Not The Same" as a limited edition collectible VinylNFT available here: http://bit.ly/3LB99dy

Eurovision, the world’s biggest song contest event, live streamed last year to over 183 million viewers and has been the launching pad for major artists including ABBA and Celine Dion.

Riley follows in the footsteps of music NFT pioneers such as the band Kings of Leon, the avant-garde artist Grimes, and North American rappers Snoop Dogg and Tory Lanez, all of whom enjoyed considerable financial success from their music NFT releases.

"We are in an ever-changing industry where often artists can lose that tangible connection with fans and music lovers," says Riley. "I am a visual artist through and through and the evolution of Music NFT’s and development of my limited edition NFT collectable feels like a game changer. A modern approach to keeping that connection with fans, our generation’s version of collecting Vinyl."

NFT’s (Non-fungible Tokens) technology blasted onto the scene in 2021 and hit $17 Billion in trading, an astounding 21,000% year on year growth with few signs of slowing down. Although the art world matured in the NFT space in 2021, music NFT’s have only just begun. CryptoCrewz.com is co-ordinating with other music artists to release their VinylNFT’s after Riley in June.

The brand is the brainchild of Chief Founder and Creative Director Hiram Ng and founded in Melbourne Australia. Ng has a 20 year pedigree in IT Engineering, Venture Capital, Private Equity, and tech start-ups. Executive Vice President and co-founder Anise K, a #1 hit platinum recording artist and veteran record producer, says, "We have the ability to put power back into the hands of music artists and revolutionise the music industry. Music NFT adoption has only just begun, and we are super excited about the future of our industry."

Sheldon Riley’s VinylNFT opens for sale on 1 May 2022. Fans can sign up for news and updates at http://bit.ly/3LB99dy

