Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Apr 11, 2022

AMN AGRIMIN LIMITED

Agriculture - Overnight Price: $0.47

Canaccord Genuity rates ((AMN)) as Buy (1) -

Agrimin has secured offtake agreements for 315,000 tonnes sulphate of potash per annum, or 70% of the Mackay Potash Project's expected production capacity. Canaccord Genuity has pushed back its expected first production from the project to the first half of FY26.

The company's latest agreement with Gavilon Fertilizer adds to offtake agreements already made with SinoChem Fertiliser and Nitron Group for 150,000 tonnes and 115,000 tonnes per annum respectively.

The Speculative Buy rating is retained and the target price decreases to $0.89 from $1.57 given recent capital raisings.

This report was published on April 7, 2022.

Target price is $0.89 Current Price is $0.47 Difference: $0.42

If AMN meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 89% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 1.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 31.33.

Forecast for FY23:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 2.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 22.38.

AMS ATOMOS LIMITED

Consumer Electronics - Overnight Price: $0.93

Shaw and Partners rates ((AMS)) as Buy (1) -

Shaw and Partners believes the present time is a good opportunity to acquire shares in Atomos. There's a catalyst is the upcoming product launch likely to occur prior to management's attendance at the National Association of Broadcasters Show in Las Vegas (23 and 27 April).

Apart from this catalyst, the analyst notes shares are trading at a -50% valuation discount to relevant multiples. The Buy rating and $1.80 target price are maintained.

This report was published on April 6, 2022.

Target price is $1.80 Current Price is $0.93 Difference: $0.87

If AMS meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately 94% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 3.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 30.00.

Forecast for FY23:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 5.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 18.24.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

ASX ASX LIMITED

Wealth Management & Investments - Overnight Price: $82.64

Jarden rates ((ASX)) as Underweight (2) -

From March trading statistics released by the ASX, Jarden notes futures volumes remain surprisingly weak, while elevated market volatility raised cash equity turnover 26% on the previous corresponding period.

The broker retains its Underweight rating due to a currently elevated valuation and ongoing technology issues at the exchange. The target rises to $75.35 from $74.75.

This report was published on April 6, 2022.

Target price is $75.35 Current Price is $82.64 Difference: minus $7.29 (current price is over target).

If ASX meets the Jarden target it will return approximately minus 9% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is $81.62, suggesting downside of -1.2%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 231.80 cents and EPS of 257.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.80%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 32.09. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 258.5, implying annual growth of 4.1%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 231.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.8%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 32.0.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 246.50 cents and EPS of 273.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.98%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 30.18. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 276.5, implying annual growth of 7.0%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 246.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.0%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 29.9.

Market Sentiment: -0.4

