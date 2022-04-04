Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Apr 04, 2022

Daily Market Reports | Apr 04 2022

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes for ASX-listed equities.

COI COMET RIDGE LIMITED

NatGas - Overnight Price: $0.18

Bell Potter rates ((COI)) as Buy (1) -

Comet Ridge has received the necessary government approvals for its acquisition of a 30% stake in the Mahalo gas project. Joint venture documentation with Santos ((STO)) is underway with completion expected in the June quarter according to Bell Potter.

With production tests of the Mahalo North wells expected, the broker notes Comet Ridge will solidify its position with appraisal of the project's gas production.

The Buy rating is retained and the target price increases to $0.25 from $0.19.

This report was published on April 1, 2022.

Target price is $0.25 Current Price is $0.18 Difference: $0.07

If COI meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 39% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 30.00.

Forecast for FY23:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 25.71.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

PPS PRAEMIUM LIMITED

Wealth Management & Investments - Overnight Price: $0.70

Shaw and Partners rates ((PPS)) as Buy (1) -

Praemium has announced changes to its management team, including a new CEO and COO, as the last step in its future growth strategy, but Shaw and Partners notes the appointment of new management suggests Netwealth Group's ((NWL)) bid is no more.

The apparent cessation of the bid drives the broker to remove its 30% premium, resulting in a target price decline. Elsewhere, high costs have impacted on first half results and full year guidance, and the broker anticipates market reaction is likely negative.

The Buy rating is retained and the target price decreases to $1.30 from $1.70.

This report was published on March 30, 2022.

Target price is $1.30 Current Price is $0.70 Difference: $0.6

If PPS meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately 86% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 350.00.

Forecast for FY23:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 0.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 77.78.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

QUB QUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED

Transportation & Logistics - Overnight Price: $3.11

Jarden rates ((QUB)) as Buy (1) -

Jarden notes Australian container volume movements remain robust, with movements in February only -6.4% below all-time peak levels in October 2020.

Despite this statistic, the broker stays conservative on its Qube Holdings' forecasts as inventory rebuilds at retailers begin to slow. Additionally, the impact of contributions from prior-year acquisitions in the container division is diminishing.

The Buy rating and $3.65 target price are retained.

This report was published on March 30, 2022.

Target price is $3.65 Current Price is $3.11 Difference: $0.54

If QUB meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 17% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $3.32, suggesting upside of 6.8%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY22 EPS of 8.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 36.16. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 9.6, implying annual growth of 98.8%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 6.2, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.0%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 32.4.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 EPS of 10.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 30.79. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 11.2, implying annual growth of 16.7%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 7.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 27.8.

Market Sentiment: 0.5

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources