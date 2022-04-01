Next Week At A Glance – 4-8 Apr 2022

Weekly Reports | 11:04 AM

For a more comprehensive preview of next week's events, please refer to "The Monday Report", published each Monday morning. For all economic data release dates, ex-div dates and times and other relevant information, please refer to the FNArena Calendar.

By Greg Peel

The RBA meets on Tuesday but no change to policy is expected yet. Perhaps there may be a hint in the statement, although most economists still have their first rate rise expectation slated for the second half of the year.

The minutes of the March Fed meeting, which brought us the first US rate rise, are out on Wednesday night.

Otherwise it’s a pretty quiet week all round, and heading into Easter, before the US March quarter result season begins in earnest and quarterly updates start to flow locally.

We’ll see ANZ Bank’s job numbers series next week, and the February trade balance.

The US will see factory orders and its trade balance.

Global March services PMIs are out on Tuesday.

China is closed Monday and Tuesday.

The local ex-dividend season has now slowed to a trickle.

Summer time ends in Australia this weekend, hence as of Tuesday morning Wall Street will close at 6am Sydney time, while the SPI Overnight will continue to close at 7am.



