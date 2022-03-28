City Index Announces Rebrand, Coinciding with Increased Presence and Sponsorship Deals in Australia

PR NewsWire | Mar 28 2022

City Index boosts its local presence, launching a new brand, a new head office and increasing its headcount to reinforce its commitment to the Australian market.

SYDNEY, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — City Index, a leader in online trading, today announced the launch of its new corporate brand, as part of an evolutionary process that has seen the company flourish throughout its 40-year history. Australia is a key market for City Index, contributing significantly to the firm’s one hundred thousand active traders globally and providing a home for Australian clients for 16 years.

The brand launch closely follows a sponsorship deal with The Sydney Roosters NRL club, where City Index pounced on the opportunity to feature its corporate logo on both the NRL women’s and men’s jerseys, citing a partnership of shared leadership, professionalism, innovation and success.

Since launching locally in 2006, City Index has become a familiar brand for many Australian investors and traders. With the release of its new corporate branding and features, the company aims to emphasise its alignment with its clients’ goals, driven by the desire to be a trusted partner – a provider of choice, value, and insight. City Index’s new branding celebrates the craft of trading financial markets, pushing boundaries and exploring new markets with confidence. The new corporate look of City Index is now live on its website .

Having the resources to fund continuous improvements to the company’s offering and expanding its footprint in Australia is key to staying ahead of competitors and building a sustainable business model that its clients can trust, according to Tom Brown, Head of Australia at City Index.

"The key to our longevity has always been to build our service model around the needs of the client. We share the passion of trading with our clients and have built an ecosystem of trading excellence that is designed to support their goals – we are here to serve traders, and our new corporate branding highlights a partnership of trust and shared success," said Brown.

In addition to City Index’s investments in Australia, it continues to roll out global product initiatives to help traders measure their performance and profitability.

City Index’s latest innovation, PlayMaker, is designed to allow clients to assess their own trading behaviours as well as the market’s, in real time. Available to Australian traders from today, Playmaker gives clients the ability to better protect their trading capital using a sound money management framework, set reminders to protect themselves from emotional trades, and track metrics on open trades in real-time to stay disciplined.

About City Index:

City Index is a trading name of StoneX Financial Pty Ltd. It is an award-winning global CFD and Forex Trading provider with 40 years’ experience in executing quality trades. The company is headquartered in London and has offices in the United Kingdom, the US, Australia, Singapore and Poland. City Index currently offers a suite of trading platforms which include Advantage Web and MetaTrader 4. Find out more by visiting https://cityindex.com/en-au/about-us/why-us/

About StoneX Group:

StoneX Group Inc. (formerly INTL FCStone Inc.), through its subsidiaries, operates a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders and investors to the global market ecosystem through a unique blend of digital platforms, end-to-end clearing and execution services, high touch service and deep expertise. The Company strives to be the one trusted partner to its clients, providing its network, product and services to allow them to pursue trading opportunities, manage their market risks, make investments and improve their business performance. A Fortune-500 company headquartered in New York City and listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (NASDAQ:SNEX), StoneX Group Inc. and its 2,950 employees serve more than 32,000 commercial and institutional clients, and more than 330,000 active retail accounts, from more than 40 offices spread across five continents. Further information on the Company is available at www.stonex.com.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms