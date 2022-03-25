Opportunity for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

Australia | 10:31 AM

With a potential end in sight for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare's covid benefits the company looks to prove its ventilation devices have a place outside of intensive care units and rebuild utilisation rates for a sustainable outlook.

-Fisher & Paykel Healthcare’s full year guidance has disappointed on a miss in hospital consumables revenue

-The market anticipates turbulence ahead for the company as the healthcare industry normalises

-Significant opportunity remains for the company in utilising an expanded base of installed devices

By Danielle Austin

Benefits of the covid pandemic were never going to sustain Fisher & Paykel Healthcare’s ((FPH)) earnings forever, but an update on full year guidance from the company has disappointed the market given its sharp decline from last year’s result.

The company has guided to full year revenue of NZ$1.68-1.70bn, at the mid-point a -14% decrease on the previous year’s result and largely missing market forecasts. Company commentary focused on a second half miss on hospital consumables revenue as a driver of the disappointing full year guidance, despite being in line with first half results at around $450m.

No profit guidance was provided, but management did warn, as it had flagged at its result release in February, of pressures from rising freight costs.

Market analysts have attributed the year’s weak finish to the rapid decline in covid cases, and particularly hospitalisations. The revenue impact has highlighted the importance of covid hospitalisations to Fisher & Paykel’s current earnings profile, and the market predicts earnings will continue to decline as the pandemic recedes. While the company has benefitted from heightened demand during the pandemic, opportunity remains in driving adoption of its devices outside of hospital intensive care units.

An increase in high flow cannula device installation through the pandemic offers opportunity for Fisher & Paykel to leverage to support its earnings outlook. Covid hospitalisations requiring respiratory intervention drove an increase in device demand, with the company suggesting it has sold the equivalent of five years of hardware in the last eighteen months. As the healthcare industry normalises, the company looks positioned to focus on the utilisation on the existing device base, now almost double the size of the pre-covid device base.

According to JP Morgan, if historic utilisation rates can be achieved with the newly increased device base it represents a potential $300m additional recurring revenue opportunity for the company. While the broker notes this implies a 40% benefit to profits, it warns it will take some years to realise benefits. The larger device base does, however, support a growth outlook for the company and provides some market confidence.

Company commentary suggests recovery of utilisation levels to pre-covid standards will take at least three years. JP Morgan analysts anticipate utilisation lows have a hit a low in the current half and will slowly rebuild in the next year. The company will report on full year results in late May.

Omicron driving less need for respiratory intervention than predecessor variants

Where earlier covid variants, particularly delta, drove a strong demand for ventilators from Fisher & Paykel, the now more prevalent omicron has triggered less need for respiratory intervention and a slowing of demand for the company’s devices.