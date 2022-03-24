Rudi’s View: Preparing For August

Always an independent thinker, Rudi has not shied away from making big out-of-consensus predictions that proved accurate later on. When Rio Tinto shares surged above $120 he wrote investors should sell. In mid-2008 he warned investors not to hold on to equities in oil producers. In August 2008 he predicted the largest sell-off in commodities stocks was about to follow. In 2009 he suggested Australian banks were an excellent buy. Between 2011 and 2015 Rudi consistently maintained investors were better off avoiding exposure to commodities and to commodities stocks. Post GFC, he dedicated his research to finding All-Weather Performers. See also "All-Weather Performers" on this website, as well as the Special Reports section.

By Rudi Filapek-Vandyck, Editor FNArena



Preparing For August



"Earnings growth expectations have been reduced dramatically since the start of the year. Higher commodity prices will lead to weaker consumer demand and lower economic growth.

As a result, we believe the global earnings growth for stocks in 2022 will be less than five percent, or approximately half of the current market expectation. With increasing geopolitical tensions and recession risk the market will struggle in returning positive returns to investors."



[Lewis Grant, Senior Portfolio Manager – Global Equities, at Federated Hermes]

****

Markets have bounced from oversold levels, but the quote above captures the challenge that lays ahead, irrespective of what happens in Moscow or at the US Federal Reserve: earnings estimates are most likely facing a downgrade cycle in the months ahead.



For investors, the challenge is thus to avoid owning those companies that might be forced to issue a profit warning or, in the absence of a public admission beforehand, miss market forecasts in August.

Valuations in general have shrunk since the start of the calendar year, but share prices usually don't respond well when anticipated sales or profits don't materialise.





****



One prime example from the February reporting season was provided by gloves and protective gear manufacturer Ansell ((ANN)).



Prior to the start of 2022, Ansell shares had already deflated as the market became aware of more challenging conditions for the company, and so the share price declined from $43 to $31 which might have suggested at the time the forthcoming disappointment had already been priced in.



But when management issued a profit warning in January, it was worse than anticipated, and the share price took another dive to $25. Sometimes even a 'cheap' looking share price is still not enough to accommodate for the disappointment that lays ahead.



There is, however, another side to this story. Since that follow-up punishment in the share price, Ansell shares have range-traded around the $25 price level. This during a time when large parts of the share market were caught into wild swings in either direction.



As such, Ansell is showing investors one way to protect their capital in 2022: through buying a quality performer that is temporarily facing tougher conditions, with its share price beaten down to a level that, simply put, offers 'deep value' for those who can look beyond the immediate outlook.



Ansell is not a fly-by-night, not a business idea that yet needs to find enough customers to turn EBITDA-profitable, and neither has the company a chequered history that combines lucky streaks with painful failures and broken promises.

Over the decade past, Ansell shares (more than) tripled in value up until that $43 peak from last year, which is not something many ASX-listed peers can boast about.



I personally believe the company shares key common features with the much larger Amcor ((AMC)) but with a market capitalisation of circa $3bn only, and fierce competition from Malaysia, Ansell is more susceptible to the occasional stumble every now and then, and its history shows exactly that.



A company such as Ansell will get through the current period in a better shape, with reinvigorated growth prospects. The market knows this all too well.

But few are willing to stick their neck out as yet, because -who knows?- there might just be another piece of negative news waiting to be announced.

In the meantime, Ansell shares have become a waiting game. Waiting for the next catalyst to move away from a deeply discounted share price.