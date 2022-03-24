Barry Callebaut expands chocolate factory in Australia

PR NewsWire | 11:00 AM

Group completes the expansion of the chocolate factory in Campbellfield, Australia , acquired in 2020

New factory lines add solid and liquid chocolate and compound offerings, catering to the needs of local industrial food manufacturers

MELBOURNE, Australia, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The Barry Callebaut Group, the world’s leading manufacturer of high-quality chocolate and cocoa products, today celebrated the official opening of its factory expansion in Campbellfield, on the outskirts of Melbourne, Australia.



Barry Callebaut celebrates official opening of expanded chocolate factory in Australia after acquisition in 2020



The expansion of Barry Callebaut’s factory in Campbellfield, Victoria, positions the company to become the number one chocolate manufacturer in Australia

Jo Thys, President Asia Pacific, said, "This factory expansion underlines Barry Callebaut’s ongoing commitment to Australia. The facility further strengthens our regional footprint in Asia Pacific, producing safe and high-quality products. The move is in line with our ambition to locate production close to our customers."

The investment expands the existing Campbellfield factory, which was acquired in 2020 . The new factory lines add significantly to the total production capacity of the Australian factory and its range of offerings. The offerings now include liquid chocolate, compound, buttons, chips as well as specialties such as coatings and fillings.

Through its facility in Campbellfield, Victoria, Barry Callebaut can serve the entire food industry in Australia, from global and local food manufacturers to artisanal and professional users of chocolate.

"Made in Australia" Chocolates on the rise

Denis Convert, Managing Director Australia at Barry Callebaut, said, "I am proud that our Gourmet chocolates have been brought into the country for many years now. Today, I am even prouder that our high quality ‘Made in Australia‘ products are available in higher volumes, creating more chocolate happiness for our local consumers. With the expansion of our Campbellfield factory, we are well positioned to become the leading chocolate manufacturer in Australia."

The investment into the 11,000 square meter site, equipped with state-of-the-art chocolate refining and conching lines, corresponds to the increasing demand for high quality chocolate in Australia. According to Euromonitor, Australia is one of the largest chocolate and confectionery markets in Asia Pacific with a per capita consumption of 5.1 kilograms of chocolate confectionery in 2021, the highest in the Asia Pacific region[1].

[1] Euromonitor’s Chocolate Confectionery Market in Australia 2021

About Barry Callebaut Group (www.barry-callebaut.com):

With annual sales of about CHF 7.2 billion (EUR 6.6 billion / USD 7.9 billion) in fiscal year 2020/21, the Zurich-based Barry Callebaut Group is the world’s leading manufacturer of high-quality chocolate and cocoa products – from sourcing and processing cocoa beans to producing the finest chocolates, including chocolate fillings, decorations and compounds. The Group runs more than 60 production facilities worldwide and employs a diverse and dedicated global workforce of more than 12,500 people.

The Barry Callebaut Group serves the entire food industry, from industrial food manufacturers to artisanal and professional users of chocolate, such as chocolatiers, pastry chefs, bakers, hotels, restaurants or caterers. The global brands catering to the specific needs of these Gourmet customers are Callebaut ® and Cacao Barry ®, Carma ® and the decorations specialist Mona Lisa ®.

The Barry Callebaut Group is committed to make sustainable chocolate the norm by 2025 to help ensure future supplies of cocoa and improve farmer livelihoods. It supports the Cocoa Horizons Foundation in its goal to shape a sustainable cocoa and chocolate future.

