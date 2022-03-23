Orcoda Logistics Management System integrated with Teletrac Navman for Contract with Burnie Brae

PR NewsWire | Mar 23 2022

BRISBANE, Australia, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Orcoda Limited (ASX: ODA) (‘Orcoda’ or the ‘Company’), the leading provider of smart technology solutions for transport logistics and transport services in road rail and air, is pleased to announce the integration of Orcoda Logistics Management System ("OLMS") with Teletrac Navman to manage and optimise the fleet operations of Burnie Brae, a leading homecare and allied health service provider in Queensland.

OLMS is Orcoda’s world-leading proprietary technology solution for mobility optimisation. It organises, connects and optimises people and asset logistics for large workforces and transport fleets of our enterprise customers. Job scheduling, route optimisation and enhanced fleet management is performed in real-time, and optimised with continuous enhancements incorporated via the platform’s state-of-the-art artificial intelligence smarts.

Teletrac Navman is a leading global telematics company, tracking and managing more than 500,000 vehicles and assets for more than 40,000 companies around the world.

As part of Burnie Brae’s Care Services, the homecare and allied services provider offers door-to-door Transportation Solutions for those of its eligible clients who need assistance with community transport – i.e. to get to the shops, to activities and events at the Burnie Brae Centre or to other external social events, transport for medical care, and appointments. The service involves the complex coordination of multiple clients, carers, Burnie Brae’s staff and volunteers, support equipment, and appropriate vehicles for all of their transportation.

Burnie Brae was introduced to Orcoda by Teletrac Navman platinum dealer Steve Sales of Visible Solution, to provide an integrated telematics and mobility optimisation solution to maximise the coordination efficiencies of the booking and transport management of Burnie Brae’s Transportation Solutions.

The advantages of the integrated Orcoda / Teletrac Navman mobility technology solution for Burnie Brae, its clients and providers are numerous, providing a better client experience, improved client and provider interactions, enhanced workforce and vehicle utilization, administrative efficiencies, and improved economics.

Whilst the Initial 3 year contract value for Orcoda is approximately $110,000, it only applies to part of the Burnie Brae fleet, Burnie Brae expect to leverage off the Orcoda / Teletrac Navman solution to expand their services and if this occurs contract values could grow over time. Significantly though, Orcoda and Teletrac Navman intend to leverage off this first contract with Burnie Brae to target and win further contracts across the Transport, Natural Resources and Healthcare sectors.

Geoff Jamieson, Orcoda Managing Director said: "We are delighted to be working with Teletrac Navman and Burnie Brae and their dedicated teams in Brisbane. We are proud that Burnie Brae have chosen Orcoda and Teletrac Navman software to manage their clients transport and vehicle management and look forward to a long and rewarding relationship that is mutually beneficial for all parties."

Andrew Watson CEO Burnie Brae said: "We are looking forward to working with Orcoda and Teletrac Navman and their teams of experts in Transport Logistics. Their full-service approach to implementing digital transformation and the material efficiencies we envisage from the integrated platforms, made its adoption an easy decision for us to make in order to deliver a better service to our clients."

Mats Dahlstedt Teletrac Navman Integrations Product Manager said: "The integration of our telematics software with Orcoda software went very seamlessly providing full workflow communications between both systems to deliver a better service to the customers. Integration with key vertical technology partners like Orcoda is integral to our go forward strategy and we look forward to a long association with Orcoda. We look forward to working with Orcoda and Burnie Brae into the future."

