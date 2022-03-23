Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Mar 23, 2022

Daily Market Reports | Mar 23 2022

SGM SIMS LIMITED

Steel & Scrap - Overnight Price: $21.09

Jarden rates ((SGM)) as Buy (1) -

Recent strength in global scrap metal prices has driven Jarden to upgrade its earnings per share estimates for Sims by 7.3% and 6.8% in FY22 and FY23 respectively.

The broker notes ferrous scrap metal pricing has risen 30% over the duration of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, now around US$650 per tonne from US$500, and expects supply disruptions will support elevated pricing for some months.

Jarden highlights Sims' stocks have rallied 27% since the start of the year, largely outperforming the domestic market. The Buy rating is retained and the target price increases to $23.00 from $17.70.

This report was published on March 18, 2022.

Target price is $23.00 Current Price is $21.09 Difference: $1.91

If SGM meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 9% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $19.72, suggesting downside of -6.5%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 75.70 cents and EPS of 255.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.59%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 8.25. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 240.7, implying annual growth of 111.0%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 74.1, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 8.8.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 69.00 cents and EPS of 229.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.27%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 9.17. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 170.0, implying annual growth of -29.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 56.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.7%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 12.4.

Market Sentiment: 0.7

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

TNE TECHNOLOGY ONE LIMITED

IT & Support - Overnight Price: $11.09

Bell Potter rates ((TNE)) as Buy (1) -

Ahead of TechnologyOne's first half result release, Bell Potter notes a sizeable increase in the company's software as a service annual recurring revenue is expected as the company progresses on its move away from on-premise solutions to a pure SaaS offering.

The broker reiterates a 30% SaaS annual recurring revenue growth forecast, but does note potential for upside risk, and notes that high migration to SaaS may impact on-premise revenue but should be seen as positive.

The Buy rating is retained and the target price decreases to $14.00 from $15.00.

This report was published on March 22, 2022.

Target price is $14.00 Current Price is $11.09 Difference: $2.91

If TNE meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 26% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $11.83, suggesting upside of 6.7%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in September.

Forecast for FY22:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 15.30 cents and EPS of 26.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.38%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 42.17. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 26.4, implying annual growth of 16.6%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 16.2, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 42.0.

Forecast for FY23:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 17.60 cents and EPS of 30.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.59%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 36.48. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 29.3, implying annual growth of 11.0%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 18.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.7%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 37.8.

Market Sentiment: 0.3

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

UWL UNITI GROUP LIMITED

Telecommunication - Overnight Price: $4.22

JP Morgan rates ((UWL)) as Overweight (1) -

JP Morgan believes there may be further bids for Uniti Group after HRL Morrison & Co made a non-binding proposal for a full takeover at $4.50/share, and remains Overweight as a result.

The current takeover proposal is subject to FIRB approval and an unanimous recommendation from the Uniti board. The $4 target price is unchanged. Shares may continue to trade at a discount to the offer price until a firm bid is made, explains the analyst.

This report was published on March 22, 2022.

Target price is $4.00 Current Price is $4.22 Difference: minus $0.22 (current price is over target).

If UWL meets the JP Morgan target it will return approximately minus 5% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

JP Morgan forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 12.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 35.17.

Forecast for FY23:

JP Morgan forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 15.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 28.13.

Market Sentiment: 0.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources