Next Week At A Glance – 21-25 Mar 2022

Weekly Reports | 10:26 AM

For a more comprehensive preview of next week's events, please refer to "The Monday Report", published each Monday morning. For all economic data release dates, ex-div dates and times and other relevant information, please refer to the FNArena Calendar.

By Greg Peel

The S&P500 is now up 6.0% from its recent low, with Fed policy certainty providing relief, along with oil prices that have at least retreated from blow-off highs. The Nasdaq is up 8.3%, despite facing the potential of seven consecutive Fed rate hikes and more in 2023.

The ASX200 is up only 3.9%, with banks the driving force on higher rate prospects but resource sectors hitting turbulence from volatile commodity prices.

Markets are now playing to script, in that history shows a plunge on the threat of war is typically followed by a recovery on the war itself. But the issue remains that if Russia’s advance continues to be bogged down, things could get nasty.

After a busy week of US data and monetary policy determination, and Chinese data and stimulus declaration, next week is relatively quiet.

The US will see numbers for durable goods orders, new home sales and consumer sentiment.

The world will see flash estimates of March manufacturing PMIs.

There are no major economic releases due in Australia.

Japan will be closed on Monday.

The local ex-dividend season is now winding down, and the daily numbers rapidly begin to drop off from here.

Indeed, in terms of scheduled corporate releases, things will be very quiet through until April when March quarter updates begin to flow.

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: "Your Feedback (Thank You)" – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms