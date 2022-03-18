Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Mar 18, 2022

Daily Market Reports | 11:29 AM

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

A4N ALC BRG DDH DOC HDN HMC OFX PNI RDY RMD SHA STA WBC

A4N ALPHA HPA LIMITED

Aluminium, Bauxite & Alumina - Overnight Price: $0.63

Bell Potter rates ((A4N)) as Buy (1) -

Alpha HPA has won a $45m grant for the HPA First Project under the Commonwealth Department of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources' modern manufacturing initiative.

Bell Potter reports the grant is split: 90% towards Alpha HPA, and 10% towards chemical partner Orica ((ORI)).

The broker says the grant provides further due diligence to support the project and could provide a significant proportion of the HPA First Project's estimated $308m equity requirement, and expects a group of government and commercial lenders will fund 65% or $200m of the balance.

Bell Potter notes the company's HPA and aluminium precursor products can be used in the lithium ion battery, micro-LED and semiconductor manufacturing industries - all at the heart of the decarbonisation and onshoring themes.

Speculative Buy rating retained. Target price rises to $0.96 from $0.92.

This report was published on March 16, 2022.

Target price is $0.96 Current Price is $0.63 Difference: $0.33

If A4N meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 52% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Forecast for FY22:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 0.00 cents.

Forecast for FY23:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 1.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 63.00.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

ALC ALCIDION GROUP LIMITED

Healthcare services - Overnight Price: $0.19

Canaccord Genuity rates ((ALC)) as Buy (1) -

Alcidion Group has announced a new $1.9m five-year contract with NHS Tayside to implement its Miya Observations software. Canaccord Genuity notes a front-loaded contract payment scheme will allow for capital to support roll out.

While the broker expects further contract announcements ahead of the financial year end it notes this agreement expands presence to 39 NHS sites, bringing contracted revenue for FY22 to $28m and leaving $4-5m required to meet the broker's revenue forecast.

Positively, the broker suggested funding initiatives centered on patient flow and optimising efficiency of care may be motivation for further sites to adopt technology.

The Buy rating and target price of $0.32 are retained.

This report was published on March 16, 2022.

Target price is $0.32 Current Price is $0.19 Difference: $0.13

If ALC meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 68% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 0.00 cents.

Forecast for FY23:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 0.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 63.33.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

BRG BREVILLE GROUP LIMITED

Household & Personal Products - Overnight Price: $28.60

Wilsons rates ((BRG)) as Market Weight (3) -

While updates from Breville Group's competitors on fourth quarter performance were largely positive, Wilsons noted a softer competitive landscape was emerging as the industry offsets margin-impacting cost inflation with price increases.

Post result market reaction also surprised the broker, with share prices for the eight companies slipping an average of -2.7% in the five days following the release despite six of eight competitors reported positive like-for-like growth.

Breville Group reaffirmed full year earnings guidance of $156m. The Market Weight rating and target price of $30.00 are retained.

This report was published on March 17, 2022.

Target price is $30.00 Current Price is $28.60 Difference: $1.4

If BRG meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 5% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $33.03, suggesting upside of 15.9%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 30.00 cents and EPS of 74.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.05%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 38.39. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 78.6, implying annual growth of 19.5%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 31.1, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.1%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 36.2.

Forecast for FY23:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 35.00 cents and EPS of 87.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.22%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 32.87. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 89.9, implying annual growth of 14.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 36.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 31.7.

Market Sentiment: 0.8

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources