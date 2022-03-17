Rudi’s View: Double Your Protection

Always an independent thinker, Rudi has not shied away from making big out-of-consensus predictions that proved accurate later on. When Rio Tinto shares surged above $120 he wrote investors should sell. In mid-2008 he warned investors not to hold on to equities in oil producers. In August 2008 he predicted the largest sell-off in commodities stocks was about to follow. In 2009 he suggested Australian banks were an excellent buy. Between 2011 and 2015 Rudi consistently maintained investors were better off avoiding exposure to commodities and to commodities stocks. Post GFC, he dedicated his research to finding All-Weather Performers. See also "All-Weather Performers" on this website, as well as the Special Reports section.

By Rudi Filapek-Vandyck, Editor FNArena

Double Your Protection



It happened last week.



"How come so many investors got wiped out during the GFC?", said one trader. "I don't understand. Surely everyone has a pain threshold. Surely at some point every investor goes 'enough is enough'?"



Yeah. If only it were that simple. If only he was there, he wouldn't be asking the question.



The problem, I responded, is that bear markets are a process. Despite assurances from some chartists and the usual Cassandras, nobody really knew what exactly was the problem, how long it would take and how bad things would turn out.



It's only human to start tapping into the internal optimist once that first -10%-20% is on the boards. After all, history shows market corrections of -10% are not that unusual, and even -15% or -20% is simply par for the course. It happens. And as everyone who has been in the market long enough knows, such pullbacks are healthy; they create buying opportunities.



Hence, you don't sell when your portfolio has been shaken and rattled. It is but a flesh wound! You hope you have enough cash on the sideline and you start planning for your next allocations. Alternatively, you keep on cashing in the dividends and tell yourself it's now a waiting game. Better times, surely as day follows night, shall arrive.



Again, history backs up that statement. Every single disaster, every single 'lost decade', every bear market has ultimately created a fertile environment for the next bull market. There's simply no denying the fact. But during the GFC investors did not get wiped out because eventually all the world's problems -and they were severe at the time- got resolved and shares embarked on their next leg upwards.



Investors got wiped out because of what happened in between. Share market indices, on average, lost half of their peak-2007 value. That's down -50%. And the process took about 16-17 months to complete (if we don't include the August panic sell-off in 2007).



In between we had savage sell-offs, rallies, a long pause, more sell-offs and rallies, and ultimately the selling wouldn't stop until everybody was exhausted, desperate, desolate, and utterly destroyed; at the very least mentally.





The Bottom Line And The Damage Done



Back in the days, FNArena had been on the bearish side since mid-2007. We had cautioned about the banks, persistently and relentlessly, next about the bubble in oil and then warned about the commodities sell-off that would pull BHP Group ((BHP)) shares to $20 (from $50 in late 2007).



My biggest frustration, however, was that we still experienced the loss of many a subscriber once the bear market had ended.



The loss of -50% and more was simply too much to bear for many.



Sure, they read the warnings, but many other experts stuck with optimism, and there always are plenty of reasons not to sell: capital gains taxes (if you own the shares for a long time) are but one of them. The need for regular income could be another reason.



The bottom line is: if a professional investor gets it wrong, he/she might lose their job or a few clients, but if you are managing your own money, the consequences of staying the course while keeping your fingers crossed and hope for a smooth transition can be no less than devastating.



Or as one US expert reminded his clientele recently:



-To compensate for a loss of -40% you need a subsequent gain of 67% just to square up again

-To compensate for a loss of -50% the total portfolio needs to double (up 100%)

-To compensate for a loss of -75% the subsequent gain needs to be 300%



Let there be no misunderstanding: I am by no means making the forecast that the current bear market won't end until equity indices are down by -40% or more, but it is my observation most investors, and market commentators, are underestimating the challenges and headwinds that are rapidly building.